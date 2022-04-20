 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Russia takes a tip from North Korea about not getting your way and shooting things in the air, goes ahead and tests giant new ballistic missile capable of striking Europe and the US in under 26 minutes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
87
    More: Dumbass, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, Ballistic missile, Missile, Ballistics, new intercontinental ballistic missile, Anti-ballistic missile, given area  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2022 at 1:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better shut this farker down before he builds another one.

Great move Vlad. One more reason to topple Russia and send it back to the bronze age before it becomes North Korea.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. How many does he have on hand, because it looks like he's not going to be able to build any more.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess I don't have to go to the gym then
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sabre rattling theater.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got those as well
Do you think those idiots realise this?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gene Masseth: Well I guess I don't have to go to the gym then


we're done here
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Great. How many does he have on hand, because it looks like he's not going to be able to build any more.


That was the one.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*  he might be evil nut he ain't crazy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians lie so much it was probably a leftover bottle rocket that fizzled.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defence ministry said 'the new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using various flight paths' and 'has unique characteristics that allow it to reliably overcome any existing and future anti-missile defence systems'.

What do you want to bet that the US already has a way to track and counter this missile.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on their Ukraine performance, I suspect it's more likely to land on Moscow than any western city.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck building another rocket without a functional economy....
Deployment of a new weapon system is EXPENSIVE!!!!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article made no mention of which ocean Russia has declared war on. Enquiring minds want to know
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I said I wanted my grandkids to have the sort of childhood I had, this isn't what I meant.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't 26 minutes the standard amount of time for any ICBM warhead to reach its target both from this missile, and existing Russian and US ICBMs? I don't see what's so scary about a technology that already is in service.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably looked at how his army is doing and thought, "maybe we better shake these things off and see if they work."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, shait. I guess we should surrender now, guys.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: We've got those as well
Do you think those idiots realise this?


They do.  These performances aren't for any Western militaries.  They're for the domestic and foreign public.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kimification is now complete.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26 minutes on paper, but given Russian punctuality it's more like an hour and a half, if it feels like it.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I play too?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need is one successful launch. I wonder if the other resources to build more weren't already 'scraped off the top' like all the resources not present for their troops in Ukraine? Country run by mobsters isn't much of a threat when they keep stealing from each other leaving themselves tattered when it finally comes time to deliver on more then a TV presentation with bluster.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Isn't 26 minutes the standard amount of time for any ICBM warhead to reach its target both from this missile, and existing Russian and US ICBMs? I don't see what's so scary about a technology that already is in service.


Yup, same deal as their threat to put nukes in the Baltic Sea, something that's been true for decades but sounds scary to low information voters.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can reportedly carry a 10-ton payload, including nukes, and target multiple locations at once.

In other words, it's an ICBM with MIRV capabilities....like they've had for forty some years?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Article made no mention of which ocean Russia has declared war on. Enquiring minds want to know


Flooding in Africa proves that oceanic aggression is not a joke.  Why isn't the West more concerned about this?  We used to take this seriously.

*bikini-boom*
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been testing it for years and it's still not clear that they can manufacture many of them, nor that they can reliably work as intended.

Although just a few working correctly would be devastating if they ever chose to use them.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: It has been reported it could utilise a flight path over the South Pole to avoid defence systems, though this has not been confirmed.

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The defence ministry said 'the new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using various flight paths' and 'has unique characteristics that allow it to reliably overcome any existing and future anti-missile defence systems'.

What do you want to bet that the US already has a way to track and counter this missile.


But even if we do, ANY FUTURE system won't work.  It's just that good no matter WHAT we come up with.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bondith: 26 minutes on paper, but given Russian punctuality it's more like an hour and a half, if it feels like it.


Also will abort and self-destruct within 30 miles of a Ukrainian tractor.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
considering they cant fund a proper army does anyone believe these clowns anymore ?

Sure Ivan nice missile you got. you cant even coordinate air and land forces

I shudder to think how many Russians would die if they actually decided to fight NATO
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Article made no mention of which ocean Russia has declared war on. Enquiring minds want to know


According to another story it landed in a target area in Kamchatka. Probably softening it up for the armies in Yakutsk.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Zenith: We've got those as well
Do you think those idiots realise this?


No worries mate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yawn.  Been living under the shadow Russian nukes all my life.

Get new material Vlad...you're getting repetitive.  Like a grampa with dementia.

Gonna forget where you put your launch codes next :)
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Great. How many does he have on hand, because it looks like he's not going to be able to build any more.


Just because the chips were manufactured in Ukraine and they blew up that factory does not mean... wait, *checks notes*
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Isn't 26 minutes the standard amount of time for any ICBM warhead to reach its target both from this missile, and existing Russian and US ICBMs? I don't see what's so scary about a technology that already is in service.


I believe the unique thing here is that it goes over the South pole rather than North, which for some reason I can't recall makes it more difficult to detect, track, and intercept.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Public Enemy Number One. Everybody, everywhere.

If you are working for Putin, you are working for the Antichrist and his diabolical father, Lucifer.

Got that Thuglicans? Comprende Tories? UKIP are you dead yet or just legally and morally brain dead?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Using up all your tech gadgets seems like a dumb move when there is a tech shortage going on world wide!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Isn't 26 minutes the standard amount of time for any ICBM warhead to reach its target both from this missile, and existing Russian and US ICBMs? I don't see what's so scary about a technology that already is in service.


Oh you sweet, pure, opalescent tree shark.

It's from an elder meme.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing going to happen. If Russia drops a missile on a NATO country or drops a nuke anywhere, all the countries in NATO or all the nuclear countries will pile on Russia so fast they won't know what hit them. Keeping their war conventional and between them and the Ukraine is the only think keeping everyone from piling on. They know this.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scanman61: In other words, it's an ICBM with MIRV capabilities....like they've had for forty some years?


Like they SAID they have had for forty years.
Peggy just got it to work over weekend.

Also news: Peggy has been given raise, and now has enough rubbles he can use toilet.
Maybe wallpaper room.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The defence ministry said 'the new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using various flight paths' and 'has unique characteristics that allow it to reliably overcome any existing and future anti-missile defence systems'.

What do you want to bet that the US already has a way to track and counter this missile.


We don't.  We use stupid logic.  Like why reduce pollution if it isn't the actual problem.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it doesnt do I get a free pizza?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NobleHam: DarkSoulNoHope: Isn't 26 minutes the standard amount of time for any ICBM warhead to reach its target both from this missile, and existing Russian and US ICBMs? I don't see what's so scary about a technology that already is in service.

I believe the unique thing here is that it goes over the South pole rather than North, which for some reason I can't recall makes it more difficult to detect, track, and intercept.


Guess we got to put some barely working Anti-Ballistic Missile launchers in Texas and Puerto Rico instead of just Alaska now.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
40 years ago this was scary as hell.

Now its a big meh.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zenith: We've got those as well
Do you think those idiots realise this?


Yeah, but our president cares if his people die. Vlad doesn't. I think that's the point.
 
Lafcadio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can someone photoshop "the need to get to the gym in 26 minutes" dude on top of one of these Russian missiles? that oughta get him there.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: *yawn*  he might be evil nut he ain't crazy.


Evil nut.
 
shamen123
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having grown up through the real cold war when this kinda threat was actually very real, when the movie 'threads' made a nation collectively shiat its pants - and considering my proximity to primary military targets and the outcome of the movie 'wargames' i have come to the conclusion that the only winning move is not to play

But just in case they do, I'm going out quickly in the first few flashes . its those that survive who are going to be experiencing all kinds of hell.

Quit your sabre wrattling pooty, you have overplayed your hand. Do it or stfu and go home.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Aliens don't want things to escalate. I'm sure they'll penetrate the Russian military and shut down their missile systems.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buravirgil: FTA: It has been reported it could utilise a flight path over the South Pole to avoid defence systems, though this has not been confirmed.

[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 320x179]


Take the long way home.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.