(National Geographic)   More and more rivers gaining "personhood" status, yet still unable to give humans "the finger"
    Indigenous peoples, first river, Magpie River, legal personhood, Traditional knowledge, Indigenous-led campaign, case of the Magpie River, Indigenous communities  
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm ancient Egypt the pharaoh had to ejaculate into the Nile River in order to make it fertile every year.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's because they need to be lakes...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a good thing, subby.

The last thing we want are rivers fingering everyone who are just there for a quick swim.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm ancient Egypt the pharaoh had to ejaculate into the Nile River in order to make it fertile every year.


Hi Ancient Egypt!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?


I'd argue rivers are more human than corporations.  Can corporations catch on fire?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?


I was just about to say that. Mitt Romney was truly a pioneer of redefining what it means to be a person. Way ahead of his time
 
CCNP
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But what gender do they identify as?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm ancient Egypt the pharaoh had to ejaculate into the Nile River in order to make it fertile every year.


"Had to"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?

I'd argue rivers are more human than corporations.  Can corporations catch on fire?


Yes
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We just need a good El Nino, we'll get fingered soon enough.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CCNP: But what gender do they identify as?


They're fluid, obviously.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This sounds good until the rivers get evicted for failing to pay their property taxes.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does that mean everyone who pees in a river is a sex-offender?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?


Exactly

Maybe a mountain or a river has the right to exist and that right should actually matter.

/ after all a river is a lot more real than a corporation.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A flood is a sort of bank... rupture
 
CCNP
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tommyl66: CCNP: But what gender do they identify as?

They're fluid, obviously.


You win the internet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?


Okay. My TV is a person and it needs benefits.  😆
 
CCNP
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If corporations can be people, why not natural formations?


We need to rivers to be able to form their own autonomous governments, like Disney. But we have to find a way to prevent governments from revoking that status. https://apnews.com/article/travel-business-arts-and-entertainment-florida-orlando-764fd04befeb51ca0a48c1c143e690ab
 
CCNP
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: Does that mean everyone who pees in a river is a sex-offender?


No, this means Nestle is guilty of war crimes.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CCNP: wage0048: Does that mean everyone who pees in a river is a sex-offender?

No, this means Nestle is guilty of war crimes.


Maybe not war crimes, but statutory rape charges should be made, for sure.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
