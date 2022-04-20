 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Price rollback on pythons   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, English-language films, Animal Control, Snake, store shelves, slithery surprise, shoppers, Pythonidae, experienced snake owner  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 6:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I expect there's little value for Graham Chapman and Terry Jones at this point.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I expect there's little value for Graham Chapman and Terry Jones at this point.


John Cleese is busy ruining his own value too
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh. Not Florida
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walmart is selling Pets again?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait'll you hear what's slithering around my hovercraft!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.