(The Daily Beast)   CHINA INVADES TAIWAN *oops* we didn't mean to alarm you with all those oddly specific details which aren't scheduled to happen until next week. Our bad   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So ignoring the paranoia, it was a mistake just like the Hawaiian missile alert.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Give Taiwan nukes.  Invasion cancelled.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We hereby clarify the information and apologise..."

Whoa, it earned a "hereby."
 
yellowjester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Approves
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I heard Taiwan already has nukes and is just waiting for those commie shiats to try something.

Mutually Assured Destruction means all of the flat black glass is one and the same. Just like west Taiwan wanted.  And Taiwan can sorta claim winning back the mainland, too.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's what the CCP wants you to think! Be prepared, stock up on canned food! Prepare gallons upon gallons of water! Build a bomb shelter if possible. Make sure to have lots of tissue paper!

Disclaimer: This is not hate speech. This is simply an opinion.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aungen: I heard Taiwan already has nukes and is just waiting for those commie shiats to try something.

Mutually Assured Destruction means all of the flat black glass is one and the same. Just like west Taiwan wanted.  And Taiwan can sorta claim winning back the mainland, too.


I detected that ironic smart!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aungen: I heard Taiwan already has nukes and is just waiting for those commie shiats to try something.

Mutually Assured Destruction means all of the flat black glass is one and the same. Just like west Taiwan wanted.  And Taiwan can sorta claim winning back the mainland, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


You are not my supervisor.

"Alerts Off."
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens when you let a Taipei personality run your newsroom.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aungen: I heard Taiwan already has nukes and is just waiting for those commie shiats to try something.

Mutually Assured Destruction means all of the flat black glass is one and the same. Just like west Taiwan wanted.  And Taiwan can sorta claim winning back the mainland, too.


If taiwan has nukes, they only work if china knows they do.  Or at least believes they do.  Just like the US knows or belives russia has nukes.

They gotta do a best korea and smite the ocean gods once.  Make china say "oh shiat.  Scrawny kid got jacked over the summer.  Guess I cant take their lunch money no more."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: "We hereby clarify the information and apologise..."

Whoa, it earned a "hereby."


Why is hereby better than thereby
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No biggie.
Many people are planning to tie one on soon.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Gaythiest Elitist: "We hereby clarify the information and apologise..."

Whoa, it earned a "hereby."

Why is hereby better than thereby


I dunno. It's neither here nor there with me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Gaythiest Elitist: "We hereby clarify the information and apologise..."

Whoa, it earned a "hereby."

Why is hereby better than thereby


Because here is here and there is ... way over there
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oops. Pull tower 7.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"CHINA INVADES TAIWAN WITH LOW TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP AND NO EMISSIONS, BUY A TESLA TODAY!"
 
