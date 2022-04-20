 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The reporting is still early, but it's looking like the Secret Service may have shot and killed a vampire hunter at the Peruvian embassy   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, United States Secret Service, U.S. Secret Service officers, home of the Peruvian ambassador, Secret Service officers, Robert F. Kennedy, shooting investigation, Secret Service, Constable  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Assange is in another castle.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My sympathy for home invaders/car-jackers remains somewhere below zero.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The officers found that a man had smashed "several windows." He was holding a "metal stake," Contee said.

noob
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Modern Vampire Hunters use Carbon Fiber stakes.
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vampire hunters use wooden stakes, not metal.

This was obviously just a run of the mill, random nutjob out to brutally murder a person. Barnabus et al. can relax.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was it the D?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think you use metal stakes for cyborg vampires.

/if it's drinking rum, it's a cyborg pirate vampire
//then you shove the stake through the booty up the poop deck
///if you don't see any cyborg vampires, they're cyborg ninja vampires
////at that point, you're screwed
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Secret Service officers were called to the home in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW, in a leafy, quiet neighborhood, just before 8 a.m. for a reported burglary in process.
Huh, today I learned that the USSS is responsible for providing security to foreign diplomats in DC.  I did not know that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: The officers found that a man had smashed "several windows." He was holding a "metal stake," Contee said.

noob


Don't be so hasty. That stake could've been made of silver, highly effective against vampires and pants fishing Trump Lawyers
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Possibly nailing the ambassadors wife?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.