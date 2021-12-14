 Skip to content
(CNN)   This year's summer travel season will be a great time to stay home   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Airline, American Airlines, enough pilots, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, US airplane mask mandates, Air safety, rise of pilot exhaustion  
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going anywhere the Spruce Moose won't take me.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid cases are falling

No.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to spare? Go by air

As the old saying goes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.


Yeah, the airlines have made air travel so unpleasant I try to avoid it.

Our vacations these days take the form of my Canyonero  SUV full of camping gear.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a GQP plan to keep covid deaths sky high, so they can blame it on Biden.

Thankfully, the tv news have removed all the covid death trackers, so I am not sure their plan will work.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe ... don't travel? I don't understand why that doesn't seem to be an option for so many. Who's forcing these people to travel?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck it. I'm taking three weeks, driving my woman to the left coast, up the Pacific, and home.

I want to see the sequoias and redwoods before I die and they are gone.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just moved back to Arizona. I'm planning some camping trips up north for my travel. I'm so excited to finally go back to Kaibab National Forest.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.


If I can get there by driving, great.  If I can't, then I really don't need to go.

**Will make an exception if I ever get the opportunity to do a fly-in fishing trip up in Canada, but that's not "airline" flying.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.


I'm going on a tour of the U.S.'s Greatest Glory Holes. There's one for each state. Unfortunately, the Minnesota glory hole is in the Minneapolis St-Paul airport. I believe there's a historical marker there now that describes the "Wide Stance Scandal."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here that? Mutation vectors are loose. The news stopped a random guy at the airport and asked for his opinion. Mask don't really do anything anyway, he said. Winter should be fun.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.


Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend some time on the coast from SF north to Mendocino.
Take your time in that area. Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville. Russian River area.
Bodega Bay.
Great bakery in Freestone... I think open Wed - Sunday.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.

I'm going on a tour of the U.S.'s Greatest Glory Holes. There's one for each state. Unfortunately, the Minnesota glory hole is in the Minneapolis St-Paul airport. I believe there's a historical marker there now that describes the "Wide Stance Scandal."


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: So maybe ... don't travel? I don't understand why that doesn't seem to be an option for so many. Who's forcing these people to travel?


In other news, some people have high paying jobs require travel.

But my mask won't work, unless everyone else wears a mask too. Why should I be forced to wear a mask if they dont? I could put on an additional mask for everyone else on the plane, but who wants to wear 200 masks?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: F*ck it. I'm taking three weeks, driving my woman to the left coast, up the Pacific, and home.

I want to see the sequoias and redwoods before I die and they are gone.


My post was for you
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: F*ck it. I'm taking three weeks, driving my woman to the left coast, up the Pacific, and home.

I want to see the sequoias and redwoods before I die and they are gone.



You will NEVER regret seeing the redwoods.

I have traveled to many great places in my life. Standing in the redwoods was as close to a religious experience as I have ever had.

Although, truth be told, I was hoping top spot a wookie or two.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: F*ck it. I'm taking three weeks, driving my woman to the left coast, up the Pacific, and home.

I want to see the sequoias and redwoods before I die and they are gone.


I am with ya. Last visit out there spent half a day in Muir woods. Breathtaking. Don't miss Point Lobos down by Carmel. Our first trip is a DRIVE, west to visit family and friends we haven't seen in two years, Rapid City (yeah, yeah plague rats), family in Cheyenne. Then home. And in a few weeks after that to family in New Mexico, a few days there, then up to Sacramento area (family again). Then home. No airplane. No airports. Always know where my luggage is. Gas expensive? Yup. But it's not like I am doing this every month. Little car gets pretty good mileage too.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupruls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost $70 Billion in taxpayer bailouts in the past two years to support the airline industry and prevent payoffs and firings, and they will be back asking for more. The business model is permanently broken. Let them fail and start over. https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2021/12/14/airline-bailout-covid-flights/

Although they lease gate space and pay for services, they don't pay for airport construction or maintenance (local, state, and feds do), they don't pay for security (TSA) because that is almost entirely funded by Congress ($4.9 Billion) and fees ($2.4 Billion from 9/11 "security fee" on your tickets), and about $940k per year in loose change left behind at screening stations. In the meantime, they charge what they want, change the prices for tickets capriciously (always up), and give BS answers like the price of oil this week (which is real BS because most airlines buy from companies that negotiate years-long prices for their gasoline in advance), make seating smaller, have stopped offering beverage and "snacks" even on longer flights, under pay their flight crews and handlers, and push the cost of baggage onto the consumer.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: moothemagiccow: Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.

I'm going on a tour of the U.S.'s Greatest Glory Holes. There's one for each state. Unfortunately, the Minnesota glory hole is in the Minneapolis St-Paul airport. I believe there's a historical marker there now that describes the "Wide Stance Scandal."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x509]


yeah i bet you do steve
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
seeing as i live in one of socal's mountain resorts and have access to many boats, i dont think going anywhere will be necessary. maybe a day or three at the hot springs down in the desert before things get too hot to be pleasant...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: So maybe ... don't travel? I don't understand why that doesn't seem to be an option for so many. Who's forcing these people to travel?


We're BORED! Stay home and cower in your basement! We have LIVES!


/in short, people are morons
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fat Dave: The whole article is about air travel.  There are other ways to travel.

I choose a big Harley and back roads across America.


Uuuuuhhhh... ok.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need airlines that offer a travel experience similar to being in a Snowpiercer drawer.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.

Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).


No:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm looking at the cruise ship calendar for my town.  It's pretty insane.

They start next farking week, and continue into October.

Juneau AK 2022 [pdf]
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Geotpf: fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.

Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).

No:

[Fark user image image 425x213]


And that only counts people who take lab tests or self-report at-home test results.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: fatassbastard: Geotpf: fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.

Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).

No:

[Fark user image image 425x213]

And that only counts people who take lab tests or self-report at-home test results.


Fine, how about daily deaths?  Today (seven day average): 271; recent peak (on Feb 1st, 2022): 2,729.  (All time peak: 3,557 on Jan 16, 2021).  (Same source as before.)

So, basically a 90% reduction in deaths.  Deaths aren't affected by any increases in self-testing.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm going to Croatia with 10 buddies for a big birthday.  Can't wait!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: wage0048: fatassbastard: Geotpf: fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.

Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).

No:

[Fark user image image 425x213]

And that only counts people who take lab tests or self-report at-home test results.

Fine, how about daily deaths?  Today (seven day average): 271; recent peak (on Feb 1st, 2022): 2,729.  (All time peak: 3,557 on Jan 16, 2021).  (Same source as before.)

So, basically a 90% reduction in deaths.  Deaths aren't affected by any increases in self-testing.


1) Deaths trail cases by 2-4 weeks, check back then

B) If you'll scroll up and look, you'll see that I originally replied to "Covid cases are falling", not deaths
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x1062]

[Fark user image 850x850]


You want to work half as much?  This is quite possible.  You just get paid half as much in return.  And, while I'm normally in favor of shrinking the military significantly, a lot of bombs we've built the Ukrainians kind of need right now.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Geotpf: wage0048: fatassbastard: Geotpf: fatassbastard: Covid cases are falling

No.

Yes.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Current seven day average new cases for today: 35,011
On Jan 13th: 823,988

So, a 96% reduction in three and a half months (from the peak).

No:

[Fark user image image 425x213]

And that only counts people who take lab tests or self-report at-home test results.

Fine, how about daily deaths?  Today (seven day average): 271; recent peak (on Feb 1st, 2022): 2,729.  (All time peak: 3,557 on Jan 16, 2021).  (Same source as before.)

So, basically a 90% reduction in deaths.  Deaths aren't affected by any increases in self-testing.

1) Deaths trail cases by 2-4 weeks, check back then

B) If you'll scroll up and look, you'll see that I originally replied to "Covid cases are falling", not deaths


Well, I Boobiesed case numbers, but then everybody was all "but what about self tests" blah blah, so...

Plus, the difference between a 90% reduction and a 96% reduction probably is due to the self tests.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn filter.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.