(CBC) Spiffy Cannabis stores now outnumber Tim Hortons in Manitoba. Timbit futures expected to sky-rocket   (cbc.ca)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, everyone would rather be high and happy than awake and realizing they're in Manitoba.
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that tag be 'Spliffy'?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The weed market in Canada is going to crash hard, way too many stores and producers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah I got weed!  It's uhh, Canadian.  You wouldn't know it
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, Manitoba has one guy that still listens to Smash Mouth and Chumawamba.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here is a funny and dpoisn.com story for today...

We drove buy this dispensary place in NJ today.  It's been there for a while.  But you needed a medical card to even walk into the place.  Until the other day, when they finally made selling legal.

We drove by today and it was PACKED!  Like absurdly so.  And we were laughing because, "Well, it is 4/20 after all."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The weed market in Canada is going to crash hard, way too many stores and producers.


People have been saying that about the Oregon market since Day 2.  We still have stores every half-mile and over-produce by a factor of two, with a five or six year supply sitting around.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I saw something like this in OKC over my occasional visits. First, they went medical, making them officially cooler than Texas. Next trip, there were little dispensaries every couple of blocks. More common than liquor stores. Following trip, dark stores and discount suppliers on billboards. Last trip, lots of available retail space, the occasional larger dispensary, and no billboards that I remember.
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Majestic-12 is an indica-dominant cross between Obama Kush (OG) and Space Queen.

All dispensaries should have Majestic 12. High Terpene content, which gives the most delightful stone
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: To be fair, everyone would rather be high and happy than awake and realizing they're in Manitoba.


Says the guy from Ontario.
Loves me some good Canuck jabs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Here is a funny and [dpoisn.com image 54x11] story for today...

We drove buy this dispensary place in NJ today.  It's been there for a while.  But you needed a medical card to even walk into the place.  Until the other day, when they finally made selling legal.

We drove by today and it was PACKED!  Like absurdly so.  And we were laughing because, "Well, it is 4/20 after all."


Username indeed checks out.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I saw something like this in OKC over my occasional visits. First, they went medical, making them officially cooler than Texas. Next trip, there were little dispensaries every couple of blocks. More common than liquor stores. Following trip, dark stores and discount suppliers on billboards. Last trip, lots of available retail space, the occasional larger dispensary, and no billboards that I remember.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Y'all don't have Willie, so sod off, wanker.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh good. Now we get to listen to them whine about profit margins like the restaurant owners.

Nothing will change, they'll just whine more.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Also, Manitoba has one guy that still listens to Smash Mouth and Chumawamba.


Wholy crap! I know them! OJ and Melanie. That's who I buy MY weed from. We miss them back in Alberta.


Super super nice people
 
Lexx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Margins are insanely low on the legal weed retail end.  I honestly have no idea how the sector can survive.
 
frieque
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The weed market in Canada is going to crash hard, way too many stores and producers.


Back when the first wave of cannabis dispensaries were opening up in Canada, I was speaking with an acquaintance that owns of an investment brokerage. He said that to support the speculative valuations of all of these new companies, every single Canadian would need to be spending something like $1,000/year on cannabis.

Some of these shops will be propped out by restrictive licensing that limits the number of dispensaries in a community, but I think that the best you can hope for in the long run as a small independent retailer is that you eventually get bought out by a larger store. Eventually I expect there will be a small number of huge chains, with small boutique retailers eking it out where they can diversify or establish an extremely loyal customer base.

I expect it will eventually mirror what's happened with major national breweries and craft breweries.
 
