 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Hunters & Collectors, Greg Kihn, Gene Loves Jezebel, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #335. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
27
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Apr 2022 at 12:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awrite everybody?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunters and Collectors! Woot!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening or any other part of the day you like everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa! Was just trawling through youtube for something & came upon this. Only released at the end of March this year but has possibly the most 80's video ever
Electrik Youth - Final Girl
Youtube Z_vYLUJ9UdM
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I lost on Jeopardy!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this pre-show is a re run from some time ago
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hi kids! First cup o coffee after a work almost all-nighter. Please be gentle, WednesDIE...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hi kids! First cup o coffee after a work almost all-nighter. Please be gentle, WednesDIE...


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Hi kids! First cup o coffee after a work almost all-nighter. Please be gentle, WednesDIE...

[media3.giphy.com image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh Brad...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pastFORWARD needs more boogie woogie piano music.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody's using a 1920's hall pass.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Somebody's using a 1920's hall pass.


LOLOLOLOLOL
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 350x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


The ultimate goth wedding!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I do love that super realistic helicopter sound effect at the end of the XTC song
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: I do love that super realistic helicopter sound effect at the end of the XTC song


how did they afford to rent such a thing on their very first album 🤔
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The blanks are all filled in
The music is contemporary with the construction of the chapel. The composer is Morfydd Llynn Owen. She was Welsh, started composing around the age of 16 and composed about 250 pieces before she died just shy of 27. She was popular, but  I had never heard of her until I did the research. She's really good.

So anyway, still a lot of work to do, deadline is Tuesday.

MASTER YouTube
Youtube rkYZqDF0Da4
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: on their very first THIRD album
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: socalnewwaver: on their very first THIRD album


sure, thanks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oooh. I like this one
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.