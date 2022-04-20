 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Lonely Island Boys where you at?   (fox9.com) divider line
37
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God who the hell names their kid that?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God who the hell names their kid that?


parents that would raise someone who would eventually get busted for that, obviously.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God who the hell names their kid that?


Mr. and Mrs. Burr, apparently.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing they clarified it wasn't that Aaron Burr.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: whidbey: God who the hell names their kid that?

Mr. and Mrs. Burr, apparently.


Mr. and Mrs. Tuckey named their kid Ken...

He is (was?) an electrician around Carlisle, PA....its been about 17 years since i've been there
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original "got milk?" commercial - Who shot Alexander Hamilton?
Youtube OLSsswr6z9Y


ellen buh!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot the bursar?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OLSsswr6z9Y]

ellen buh!


Dammit, first thing I thought of!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till the Van Buren Boyz get a hold of him
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie of the play or whatever.
Not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Usually hate musicals but this was tolerable.
The song by the King is good. The raps are incredibly dorky. All the walking and standing and singing together looks hard as hell.
The main guy, guy who plays Hamilton? Horrible. Cringe.

I thought it was about ten minutes from the end, then it said "Intermission." Haven't come back to the second half yet.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: whidbey: God who the hell names their kid that?

Mr. and Mrs. Burr, apparently.


You mean Aaron's parents?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's what you like Subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: [YouTube video: Original "got milk?" commercial - Who shot Alexander Hamilton?]

ellen buh!


I would have accepted a meme picture, but you got the entire commercial.

/lights
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't shoot no deputy.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OLSsswr6z9Y]

ellen buh!


Michael Bay's magnum opus.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
red vines + pibb = crazy delicious.
 
God--
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He should have done it in Jersey. Everything is legal there.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have talked about Bruno, no no no.

... oh wait, wrong LMM hit.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ar393: Gonz: whidbey: God who the hell names their kid that?

Mr. and Mrs. Burr, apparently.

Mr. and Mrs. Tuckey named their kid Ken...

He is (was?) an electrician around Carlisle, PA....its been about 17 years since i've been there


When I first got out of college I worked for an educational finance company, and I once got an application for a kid going to Palm Beach Atlantic College named Bud Weiser. Would love to know some story on that one.
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's a good thing they clarified it wasn't that Aaron Burr.


Hey, we needed to know whether or not the dead had risen from their graves to feast on the living. That's an important piece of information to have.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

patrick767: ImpendingCynic: It's a good thing they clarified it wasn't that Aaron Burr.

Hey, we needed to know whether or not the dead had risen from their graves to feast on the living. That's an important piece of information to have.


Not yet, but just you wait.
Just you wait.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was packing, but then he threw it on the ground.
 
deanis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand the reference.

But i do know the Island Boys

images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully his opponent decided he's not throwing away his shot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: patrick767: ImpendingCynic: It's a good thing they clarified it wasn't that Aaron Burr.

Hey, we needed to know whether or not the dead had risen from their graves to feast on the living. That's an important piece of information to have.

Not yet, but just you wait.
Just you wait.


Talk less. Smile More. Don't let them know what you're against and what you're for.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [i.kym-cdn.com image 200x188]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: He shot the bursar?


With dried frog pills.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.gifer.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/obscure?


You're wife is named Wendy too?
No mon! it say "Welcome to Jamaica, have a nice day."

/ Don't remember the Eddie bit well enough to quote.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's a good thing they clarified it wasn't that Aaron Burr.


RIGHT??!
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 405x227] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x446]


It can also be used as a suppository
 
