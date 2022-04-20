 Skip to content
(MSN)   Seattle City Attorney: We are eliminating this backlog of 2000 old cases by eliminating the cases themselves. Problem solved, right? Seattle criminals: Yup, that'll work. Thanks   (msn.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called prosecutorial discretion, and it happens all the time.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But as part of the effort to clear the backlog, Davison said her office won't pursue more than 1,900 pending cases that include property destruction, theft, criminal trespass and non-DUI traffic cases.

Seems fine. Drop a bunch of petty theft, vandalism, loitering, and speeding tickets and you clear up a lot of bullshiat on a tight budget without guaranteeing a free pass in the future.
 
RminusQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition, the city attorney said backlogged cases that have passed the statute of limitations will also not be prosecuted by her office.

How f*cking magnanimous of her.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol @ submitter
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2000 cases? Well anywhere from 6 to 13 criminals will be very happy about that. What about the hundreds of other miscreants?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Take: things that aren't hurting anyone, like speeding, should not be crimes in the first place.

/ overdoing it and hurting someone is, obviously, where it becomes criminal
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎵 "Backlog, Backlog, it's big it's heavy it's wood..."🎵
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pfffifff.  Around here we discard thousands of rape kits without testing 'cause the statute of limitations might have passed while claiming that no rape kits have been destroyed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: things that aren't hurting anyone, like speeding, should not be crimes in the first place.

/ overdoing it and hurting someone is, obviously, where it becomes criminal


You left that one in the oven too long
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 347x265]
🎵 "Backlog, Backlog, it's big it's heavy it's wood..."🎵


It's better than bad it's good!!

FROM BLAMMO!!!!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB: back in the 90s I was a broke ass student and racked up some parking tickets I couldn't afford to pay. In 2000, the State changed to a new system and rather than migrate the tickets to the new system, they announced an amnesty program. I called the State and was informed by the clerk that I'd just been relieved of $1500 in unpaid tickets

Seems this is a thing in Washington State. Never made a damned bit of sense, but I was happy for it
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: It's called prosecutorial discretion, and it happens all the time.


She ran on the platform of prosecuting everyone
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RminusQ: In addition, the city attorney said backlogged cases that have passed the statute of limitations will also not be prosecuted by her office.

How f*cking magnanimous of her.


If the cases have already been initiated there is no statute of limitations. The statute applies if the crime is never charged to anyone.

Perhaps she means the cases were initiated and have now dragged on so long that they would be past the statute of limitations had they never been started? She's dismissing in the interest of justice because they've dragged on for so long?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm always kind of amazed that right wingers like subby choose to live in such a liberal hellhole.

Why haven't you moved to the South, specifically.  Your mindset fits in a lot better there. :)
 
hershy799
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the reliable cycle that includes whining about crime and then whining about having to pay taxes to fully enforce the law.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The power of "and". If you haven't been run through the system and you don't have anything new, consider it probation served.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wonder how many of the cases were for pot possession and dated from before it was legal.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Old news. Property crime has been legal in Seattle for a while now. The city is absolutely fed up with it. I wouldn't be surprised if some citizens start taking matters into their own hands. I, for one, will lose absolutely zero sleep over a bit of vigilantism. It's good for a city.

As it is, the diseased nests that infest every square foot of public land here are always catching on fire. I'm starting to wonder if they are all accidents.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Wonder how many of the cases were for pot possession and dated from before it was legal.


Its been legal here for 10 years. I doubt many simple possession cases are still making their way through the courts.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now the poors can feel like the rich but with petty crimes vs defrauded entire nations.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OMG GUYS, did you hear that SeAttLe Is dYiNg??!??!??

/JFC, get a new line
 
sprgrss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Depends on the nature of the offenses and the reason why they are contributing to the backlog.  Article is light on those details.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: CSB: back in the 90s I was a broke ass student and racked up some parking tickets I couldn't afford to pay. In 2000, the State changed to a new system and rather than migrate the tickets to the new system, they announced an amnesty program. I called the State and was informed by the clerk that I'd just been relieved of $1500 in unpaid tickets

Seems this is a thing in Washington State. Never made a damned bit of sense, but I was happy for it


CSB: back in the 90s I was a broke ass student and racked up some parking tickets I couldn't afford to pay.

It seems we have sir mixalots alt...
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The Exit Stencilist: CSB: back in the 90s I was a broke ass student and racked up some parking tickets I couldn't afford to pay. In 2000, the State changed to a new system and rather than migrate the tickets to the new system, they announced an amnesty program. I called the State and was informed by the clerk that I'd just been relieved of $1500 in unpaid tickets

Seems this is a thing in Washington State. Never made a damned bit of sense, but I was happy for it

CSB: back in the 90s I was a broke ass student and racked up some parking tickets I couldn't afford to pay.

It seems we have sir mixalots alt...


I thought everyone here was broke and an ass student
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good!  Now they can really lower taxes on the rich since  they don't have to fund the prosecution and dfens of 2000 cases.  You know people are saying this.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Out of this 2000, how many of the accused can even be found? Many no doubt have left the area, are in the slammer already on other charges, or died.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lawl. Typical KOMO always stirring controversy.

Given she's hard right-leaning, if she dropped the charges, it's because they were pointlessly minor.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seattle is a hell hole. Believe me, I live here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Seattle is a hell hole. Believe me, I live here.


🤣
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Lawl. Typical KOMO always stirring controversy.

Given she's hard right-leaning, if she dropped the charges, it's because they were pointlessly minor.


The only reason I watch KOMO is to look at Shannon O'Donnell
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: pfffifff.  Around here we discard thousands of rape kits without testing 'cause the statute of limitations might have passed while claiming that no rape kits have been destroyed.


Well, in Boston we just leave all of our DUI files in a dead-letter office, insuring that ALL of those people will have zero impediments to regaining drivers licenses and obtaining jobs as long-haul truckers and subsequently killing hundreds.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Seattle is a hell hole. Believe me, I live here.


LOL.  Right. Worse than Lubbock, Texas?  Elizabeth, NJ?  Providence, RI?  Anytown Louisiana, Georgia, 'Bama, or Arkansas?  The Dakotas?

I'd trade up to Seattle in a heartbeat if I was a young'un, or an elderly person, living in any of the aforementioned.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: RminusQ: In addition, the city attorney said backlogged cases that have passed the statute of limitations will also not be prosecuted by her office.

How f*cking magnanimous of her.

If the cases have already been initiated there is no statute of limitations. The statute applies if the crime is never charged to anyone.

Perhaps she means the cases were initiated and have now dragged on so long that they would be past the statute of limitations had they never been started? She's dismissing in the interest of justice because they've dragged on for so long?


These are liekly older cases that were filed, and the accused probably didn't show up and so they have just been languishing.  Add in the difficulty as the cases ages, witneses (primarily officers) retire, move, etc., and therefore can't be proven anyway.  Why have a 5 year old driving on a suspended license case sitting there forever with an active warrant that surprises someone down the line and hauls them to jail for a case that the prosecutor can't pursue anymore?  Yes, the offender did get away with it, but the crime isn't a priority.  If the prosecutor wants to preserve a provable charge, they should have filed a timely failure to appear in court case against these individuals.  That would still hold them accountable in some manner.
 
