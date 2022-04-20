 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   A definitive guide to the worst ways to celebrate 4/20   (lifehacker.com) divider line
38
    More: Fail, Opioid, Recreational drug use, Drug, Traditional pot's psychoactive effect, Drug addiction, Morphine, Cannabis, Prohibition  
•       •       •

1124 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Smokin' Banana Peels
Youtube gJZJsKgtbd8
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Rectify. Could quality as both.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kratom is either good or bad for an individual.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a dumb list.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were the guys on when they made this list?

No, wait...never mind.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speedball.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salvia is awesome. Other than the nightmare inducing paranoid hallucinations it produces, and the gross taste of smoking flower leaves, but other than that 6/10
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should spin around more.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take John Denver's advice and just climb a Rocky Mountain whenever I need to relax.


That, and smoke a mixture of banana peels and jenkum that I call The Banana Shplit.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark slideshows.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kratom? Give me a break. Don't use that shiat, people. Had a client busted for a DWI after he'd been smoking it (I think he was freebasing the powder, perhaps?). He also had other stuff in his system. Doesn't matter for purposes of this discussion. Suffice it to say it was the kratom that really F'd him up.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The punchline is actually kind of funny, if you had the fortitude to stick around to the end.  And if not, here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: I should spin around more.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is how you do 4/20 right!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was that dumbass in college who got a copy of the Anarchist Cookbook and spent a week on a banana boondoggle.

Would have been nice to have Google back in those days.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Nope, not gonna do it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Partying with Maureen Dowd?

https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-echochambers-27704837
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 259x91]

Nope, not gonna do it.


Wouldn't be prudent.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the drive thru at Jack in the Box, ordering 30 tacos and realizing you only have $2.53.   Maybe you dropped $80 under the car seat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

stolen from the Mitch Hedberg appreciation society
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come home from work, put a pinch in the bong, rip one thru.  I'm good.

Maybe another at bedtime if there's indica.

/yes, am old
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The punchline is actually kind of funny, if you had the fortitude to stick around to the end.  And if not, here:
[Fark user image 704x663]


Spinning In Circles Is A Gateway Drug
Youtube W2eBSAG9YbM
 
wee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Kratom is either good or bad for an individual.


It's listed as the cause of death on a relative's death certificate. So there's that...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dumbest way to celebrat 420:  drive 420 while stoned out of your tiny mind.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the drive thru at Jack in the Box, ordering 30 tacos and realizing you only have $2.53.   Maybe you dropped $80 under the car seat.


'Cept sometimes, when you're that high, you find out you really did drop $80 under the car seat
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Dumbest way to celebrat 420:  drive 420 while stoned out of your tiny mind.


My car can't go that fast.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I suffer from an uncommon reaction to proton-pump inhibitors so Prilosec makes me trip balls.  YMMV.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the drive thru at Jack in the Box, ordering 30 tacos and realizing you only have $2.53.   Maybe you dropped $80 under the car seat.


Ordering ahead but not being able to remember your own name at the Chipotlane pickup window is a serious problem.
 
Gonz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the drive thru at Jack in the Box, ordering 30 tacos and realizing you only have $2.53.   Maybe you dropped $80 under the car seat.


Fast food apps where you can link your debit card and pre-load gift cards must be wonderful for cannabis enthusiasts.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A meeting with McConnell?
 
majestic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A non-toker friend of mine asked me yesterday if I knew that today was 4/20? As I was high at the time, it took me a minute to even know what he was talking about. Oh well, guess I'll have to get high today, too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Kratom? Give me a break. Don't use that shiat, people. Had a client busted for a DWI after he'd been smoking it (I think he was freebasing the powder, perhaps?). He also had other stuff in his system. Doesn't matter for purposes of this discussion. Suffice it to say it was the kratom that really F'd him up.


I've dabbled with that stuff throughout the years and never heard of anyone smoking it. You eat it or make a tea. But I'm not hardcore like that so I'm not the authority of that kind of thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wee: Marcos P: Kratom is either good or bad for an individual.

It's listed as the cause of death on a relative's death certificate. So there's that...


I believe it
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: The punchline is actually kind of funny, if you had the fortitude to stick around to the end.  And if not, here:
[Fark user image 704x663]


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hear Krokodil is good. All the Russian soldiers should try it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: kmgenesis23: Kratom? Give me a break. Don't use that shiat, people. Had a client busted for a DWI after he'd been smoking it (I think he was freebasing the powder, perhaps?). He also had other stuff in his system. Doesn't matter for purposes of this discussion. Suffice it to say it was the kratom that really F'd him up.

I've dabbled with that stuff throughout the years and never heard of anyone smoking it. You eat it or make a tea. But I'm not hardcore like that so I'm not the authority of that kind of thing.


My client's tongue was green and he was OUT OF IT. And not the kind of "out of it" you would expect based on the scheduled substance(s) found in his system.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyotter: The punchline is actually kind of funny, if you had the fortitude to stick around to the end.  And if not, here:
[Fark user image 704x663]


I injected a spinning around once and almost od'd...
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.