(ABC News)   Why would you jump out of a perfectly good airplane? To jump into another perfectly good airplane duh
20
20 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be Very impressed if they pull this off.

What I think they'll do is wreck two airplanes and nail two suicides.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Very cool... pretty dumb.... but also very cool.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Incoming!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they watch this scene and get inspired?

Air Force One - Saving the President.
Youtube 3Unwbu-dhYM
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They will pitch their planes into a synchronized nosedive, stop the engines and use a custom airbrake that will hold the planes in a controlled descent as they exit their own aircraft. They will free fly skydive toward each other's planes, catch up to the aircrafts, enter the cockpits, disengage the airbrake systems, restart the engines and take control of the planes.

I can't see anything that could possibly go wrong.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll be Very impressed if they pull this off.

What I think they'll do is wreck two airplanes and nail two suicides.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jeebus.

That sounds like something you only attempt once.

They'd be crazy to try it twice.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We gonna do what they say can't be done.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Pilot cousins to attempt 1st 'plane swap' in midair"

cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it's being done as simply as they described it, I have a lot of questions.  I assume they'll have chutes on so it's fairly likely they'll survive.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First thought I had was that any overshoot of the plane and they'll end up prop groundmeat.  Then reading TFA, I see that the engines will be off.  So, from 14,000 feet, how much time does that give them to catch the plane, grab on, climb in, restart the engine and survive?
 
JustMatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've watched enough Columbo episodes to see at least 3 ways to sabotage this so it's the perfect murder.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: First thought I had was that any overshoot of the plane and they'll end up prop groundmeat.  Then reading TFA, I see that the engines will be off.  So, from 14,000 feet, how much time does that give them to catch the plane, grab on, climb in, restart the engine and survive?


About 7.4 bowel evacuations.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: First thought I had was that any overshoot of the plane and they'll end up prop groundmeat.  Then reading TFA, I see that the engines will be off.  So, from 14,000 feet, how much time does that give them to catch the plane, grab on, climb in, restart the engine and survive?


I didn't know there would be math
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this will not be televised live so that if things go horribly sideways which seems likely they can scoop up the evidence and retcon the whole stunt like it never even happened. But if it works.... yay I guess
/Red Bull is a joke....just take a B-vitamin complex with a cup of coffee
 
jman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd hate to be their insurance agent!

/or...love it??
//don't know how all that works
 
lithven
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: /Red Bull is a joke....just take a B-vitamin complex with a cup of coffee


The only thing I like about Red Bull is their ability and willingness to sponsor this kind of crazy ****.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.

That sounds like something you only attempt once.

They'd be crazy to try it twice.


They are pretty crazy to try it once.  They may not get to try it twice. They have parachutes so they should be ok in that phase and reasonably safe if they can't get in the planes for any reason (expensive mistake but better to survive).  The issue is getting inside the aircraft, manuvering into the seat and engaging in restart procedures to pull the plane out of the dive in time.  Even if they can't restart, they should have enough speed to pull out and land safetly without power. (it is a stunt plane, not a 737).  Each individual component takes time and coordiantion and the ground will be approaching at a rapid rate so good luck to them.
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: bughunter: Jeebus.

That sounds like something you only attempt once.

They'd be crazy to try it twice.

They are pretty crazy to try it once.  They may not get to try it twice. They have parachutes so they should be ok in that phase and reasonably safe if they can't get in the planes for any reason (expensive mistake but better to survive).  The issue is getting inside the aircraft, manuvering into the seat and engaging in restart procedures to pull the plane out of the dive in time.  Even if they can't restart, they should have enough speed to pull out and land safetly without power. (it is a stunt plane, not a 737).  Each individual component takes time and coordiantion and the ground will be approaching at a rapid rate so good luck to them.


TFA says the planes will be equipped with special air brakes to keep them stable (and to slow them down a bit im sure)
I suspect the jumpers will also have special air brake suits (webbed armpits or something) to slow down their descent as well.... so its not like the whole thing is going to happen at terminal velocity.

It's still a pretty damn crazy stunt tho.
 
