(NPR)   It's planting season in Ukraine, and we're not just talking about sunflower seeds from the pockets of dead Russian soldiers. This a problem for the world food supply   (npr.org) divider line
bittermang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pestelence, War, and Death ravage the world. Famine looming on the way. Now where have I heard those four words before...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bittermang: Pestelence, War, and Death ravage the world. Famine looming on the way. Now where have I heard those four words before...


So i see you too got the Netflix recommendation for Supernatural?
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?


Ship in billions of dollars worth of arms, for starters.  Gut Putin's economy, for seconds.

Giving Putin what he wants is recipe for more famine, not less.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PunGent: austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?

Ship in billions of dollars worth of arms, for starters.  Gut Putin's economy, for seconds.

Giving Putin what he wants is recipe for more famine, not less.


Don't forget intel.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunGent: austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?

Ship in billions of dollars worth of arms, for starters.  Gut Putin's economy, for seconds.

Giving Putin what he wants is recipe for more famine, not less.


Let's hope it's enough. I fear it's not.

/in absolutely no way am I suggesting we capitulate to Putin on any front whatsoever.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame this on Big Sunflower Seed.

shopmyexchange.comView Full Size


We're on to you, "David".
 
oldweasel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bittermang: Pestelence, War, and Death ravage the world. Famine looming on the way. Now where have I heard those four words before...


Terry Pratchett??
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?


The trick is helping but not helping so much that all that nice farmland gets irradiated for thousands of years.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?


Expecting the most powerful people in the world to do something about a problem is asking too much.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you don't think that's not deliberate I don't know what to tell you.

If the war had gone how Putin wanted food would either still be disrupted or under his control. Hungry people get angry fast and are easily manipulated.

Also welcome to the inevitable jockeying for resources that comes with screwing up the planet. When history looks back on us this is going to be seen as the start. . . if there is anyone left to look.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.


If you cut a cow in half I don't think it's going to live for 12 months.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?

The trick is helping but not helping so much that all that nice farmland gets irradiated for thousands of years.


Omg are you saying Putin has nukes??
 
baorao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like some countries might make plans to plant wheat now, rather than waiting to see if this whole.thing magically goes away and the Ukraine tractor battalion gets in a full wheat harvest.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.


I bought a cow years ago.

/The wedding was beautiful
//
///har har
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easy fix, Thanos half the population.
See putin watched end game and realized the solution to global warming, food in security and overpopulation was to simply destroy half the population.  Unfortunately he could not find any infinity stones so he set about it in a different way.  Sadly this means destroying a lot of land so the number to be culled keeps increasing
 
jst3p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

I bought a cow years ago.

/The wedding was beautiful
//
///har har


John Mulaney- Why Buy The Cow?
Youtube vq75lEnmADc
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess I picked a good week to give up bread.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baorao: Seems like some countries might make plans to plant wheat now, rather than waiting to see if this whole.thing magically goes away and the Ukraine tractor battalion gets in a full wheat harvest.


It's almost as if having a global economy where each country supplies the majority of just a few things was not a great idea.
Redundancy is important.  They need a few IT guys to set up global redundancies for food, medical supplies and other important resources
 
gnosis301
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bittermang: Pestelence, War, and Death ravage the world. Famine looming on the way. Now where have I heard those four words before...


Clouds come before rain.  Somebody writes a book about the cloud and rain horsemen, people start thinking it's magic.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jst3p: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

If you cut a cow in half I don't think it's going to live for 12 months.


They cut it up into little pieces, put it in cryo bags, and freeze it. All that's included in the price =)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Are cows made of wheat?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If NATO thought food supplies needed to be defended, they wouldn't be paving the Niagara region in Canada, where more than 70% of the world's stone fruit are started from seed (because those species can't be started from seed anywhere else). Say goodbye to the peache and plums from South America  within 20 years. NATO HQ doesn't give a shiat. I assume they have a plan of whose food they will start stealing in the next  decade.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [i.imgflip.com image 503x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


We laugh but I bet there are lot of rich people who think they will eat food while we eat that paste.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

[Fark user image image 425x271]
Are cows made of wheat?


And grass and corn.

https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/livestock/feeding-wheat-to-beef-cattle
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baorao: Seems like some countries might make plans to plant wheat now, rather than waiting to see if this whole.thing magically goes away and the Ukraine tractor battalion gets in a full wheat harvest.


Anywhere that can grow wheat already was, more or less.  Yes, there are tons of theoretically plantable acres out there, even in places like Kansas, that don't get planted, but that's because they for don't lend themselves to large-scale mechanized farming for various reasons.  Hyper mechanized 'custom cutting' is the only way to make a go of it in 2022, and there's barely enough available labor to keep the big machines in the fields full time, let alone go back to small-scale harvesting.

Adding to the worldwide fun, Russia is a top-3 exporter of all three major fertilizer categories (phosphate, potash, nitrogen) mostly toward Europe and the near east.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jst3p: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

If you cut a cow in half I don't think it's going to live for 12 months.


Like it says in the Bible, "Half a baby is better than nothing."  It's in the book of Solomon somewhere.
 
Vhale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My family farms in the South. Usually, they do winter wheat. This year they did not because fertilizer climbed so high they weren't sure they'd make a profit. They arent the only ones. Wonder how prevalent that was last year.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

[Fark user image image 425x271]
Are cows made of wheat?


They're made of grain, if wheat isn't available then substitute goods will go up in price. Add this on top of ongoing supply chain disruptions and I'm betting on a fairly significant rise in the cost of food. I'm not moving a major portion of my retirement to agro stocks, but buying ~$1,200 worth of beef at a price that's already 50% lower than the average at my local grocery store just seems like a good idea. I bought a quarter cow in Spring of 2020 and avoided both shortages and the stupid high $8.50/pound chuck prices we had around here for a while.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whelp. Let's just skip to the part where magats throw a tantrum because they can't get their buffalo flavored sunflower seeds and they blame Biden because of course they will.
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: nakmuay: [i.imgflip.com image 503x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

We laugh but I bet there are lot of rich people who think they will eat food while we eat that paste.


I wonder what CEO tastes like.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even if food and fertilizer supplies can be found from other suppliers to supplant Russian and Ukrainian exports, prices of food are gonna jump. That is on top of the energy prices. The US and EU are gonna have to get together with IMF and World Bank to figure out how to help developing countries getting caught in the economic war's crossfire. These countries may need access to loans or to restructure existing ones.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?

sanctions, just useless sanctions. If Nato had really helped Ukraine, russia would have lost weeks ago
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.


Why can't you poor people just buy more farms with the money you just bought?

/Rmoney
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Flushing It All Away: Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.

Why can't you poor people just buy more farms with the money you just bought?

/Rmoney


There are too many people and not enough money for everyone to get the lives they ought to have.

Split evenly, the total annual salary per person would be roughly $11k USD/year and the total wealth about $100k per person.

The average American with their average $380k home is consuming vastly more than their global allotment of resources.

We're going to have a come to Jesus moment very soon - and Ukraine losing their planting season is probably going to light this firecracker off.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only we knew a country that is a good production superpower and can produce massive amounts of food, food usually used for animal feed or used to produce ethanol for fuel.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia produces 14% of the world's wheat and Ukraine produces 3% according to someone's graphic up above. So it seems to me the real solution here is to determine how much of that is for export, find other countries with large arable portions of their land that export large quantities of grain, and then do some reallocation in advance for this year's and next year's shortfalls.

I mean, that's a lot, but it's not a massive amount. There are probably other nations with significant export and growing capacity, and with enough of a government control over farm subsidies, that could readily make up for Ukraine's entire output and a substantial portion of Russia's without too much difficulty.

There are probably nations that have done this even in the recent past. Maybe someone should check on that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: thealgorerhythm: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

[Fark user image image 425x271]
Are cows made of wheat?

And grass and corn.

https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/livestock/feeding-wheat-to-beef-cattle


Fark user imageView Full Size

Second paragraph. Seems reassuring. Later in the same page they say that if you do feed a cow wheat it should be no more than 40% of a grain mix because it causes cows to bloat and be gassy.

There will be trickle down effects on staples but probably not much in the US, and I doubt meat prices will change much at all.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Flushing It All Away: Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.

Why can't you poor people just buy more farms with the money you just bought?

/Rmoney

There are too many people and not enough money for everyone to get the lives they ought to have.

Split evenly, the total annual salary per person would be roughly $11k USD/year and the total wealth about $100k per person.

The average American with their average $380k home is consuming vastly more than their global allotment of resources.

We're going to have a come to Jesus moment very soon - and Ukraine losing their planting season is probably going to light this firecracker off.


I'm shoving McDonald's french fries into my gullet as I'm reading your post
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JRoo: Bennie Crabtree: nakmuay: [i.imgflip.com image 503x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

We laugh but I bet there are lot of rich people who think they will eat food while we eat that paste.

I wonder what CEO tastes like.


Depends on aging and marbling.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.


Username checks out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As part of the surrender of russia, they need to be made to repay the whole world for the famine.  Every non russian needs to be given resources from russia after their surrender.  No matter what it takes.  They have to pay.  With interest.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JRoo: Bennie Crabtree: nakmuay: [i.imgflip.com image 503x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

We laugh but I bet there are lot of rich people who think they will eat food while we eat that paste.

I wonder what CEO tastes like.


I'm a good cook.  I can probably make it turn out alright.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to Politico, the big ag businesses BASF and Syngenta are having a hard time supplying Ukraine with the necessary seeds and chemicals befitting the bread basket of Europe.  Of course, they're keeping their Russian customers well supplied.   Looks like Russia will have to step in, since it knocked out about half Ukraine's economy, and become the big food ruler of Europe, Africa, and Asia.
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: austerity101: Gee, it's almost like the entire world has a vested interest in this war ending as quickly as possible. What is the world willing to do to effect that?

Expecting the most powerful people in the world to do something about a problem is asking too much.


Yup, because no one is doing anything at all...by the way how's the fox internship going?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Glad we live in America.

If things get bad, we're the wealthiest population on Earth. I'm sure we could just buy more food if we ever needed it.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Why do you hate America? Is it because we allow Muslim immigrants?
 
jst3p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: jst3p: robodog: That's why my brother and I are buying a half cow, $3.59/pound is going to seem pretty damn cheap in the next 12 months.

If you cut a cow in half I don't think it's going to live for 12 months.

They cut it up into little pieces, put it in cryo bags, and freeze it. All that's included in the price =)


I was just going for the joke...
 
