(EuroNews) Spiffy Switzerland takes its first tentative steps to becoming The Netherlands with mountains   (euronews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Recreational drug use, Switzerland, Basel, pilot project, trial of legal cannabis sales, Federal Office of Public Health, Swiss authorities, Health  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Anyone caught passing on or selling the cannabis will be penalised and kicked out of the project, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

So puff puff is okay but pass is illegal?

Do you want to raise a nation of bogarters? Because that's how you get a nation of bogarters.

What a buzzkill...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's just so weird... you'd think weed would be a big reason behind their neutrality. "Aw come on, guys, I don't want to fight a war. Just keep it to yourself and leave me alone." *hits cowbell-shaped bong*
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Hindu Kush looks around nervously.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the 90s, cannabis was legal in the northern parts of Switzerland. You could go to a grow shop and purchase it through some legal loophole. They fixed that loophole, but there's tons of grow stores in Switzerland that will facilitate growing things and you can easily get seeds either through mail order or going to the Netherlands.

Currently cannabis below a certain level of THC is legal to purchase in tobacco stores throughout Switzerland.  Much like the issues we have in the USA with law enforcement, there's no easy (cheap) way for law enforcement to determine if you're smoking high THC or low THC cannabis so they've effectively legalized it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I visited in the early 2000s, you could buy it in pot porri (sp) shops. Posession was legal, smoking publicly was not.  Had a fantastic summer hiking.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I want to get high."

"You're in the Alps."

"I want to get highER."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains


And less friendlier people.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Super Chronic: a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains

And less friendlier people.


I've had a lovely time whenever I've gone to Switzerland, but it's all been in the Geneva/Lausanne region. Things might be a bit more rough-and-tumble in the German speaking areas.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a sudden urge to get high, and deal with the munchies by attacking a cheese wheel.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Super Chronic: a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains

And less friendlier people.


Alternative response: if only they had some kind of substance to take the edge off.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Super Chronic: a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains

And less friendlier people.


*Offer not valid for California and Texas residents.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: When I visited in the early 2000s, you could buy it in pot porri (sp) shops. Posession was legal, smoking publicly was not.  Had a fantastic summer hiking.


I lived there for 8 years in the 2000s.  It's not a big deal, as you said you can buy plants, seeds, etc.  I actually ran into that guy from the Jura who was caught moving five metric tons of weed to Italy.  He got a 100,000 CHF fine and a slap on the wrist. He walked from the courthouse after his conviction (he was subsequently jailed for continuing to traffic).
The Swiss rule is don't bother anyone else and you will be left alone.  They don't have a huge prison system, most homes have firearms, and they have very low crime.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Right now, we are higher than anyone else in Holland"

Vaalserberg: Holland's Highest Mountain (& The Strange Story Of Neutral Moresnet)
Youtube rBZUQ_l3Q_o
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The_Sponge: Super Chronic: a.k.a. Colorado but with different mountains

And less friendlier people.

I've had a lovely time whenever I've gone to Switzerland, but it's all been in the Geneva/Lausanne region. Things might be a bit more rough-and-tumble in the German speaking areas.


Ah.

Yeah...we spent the entire trip in the German-speaking areas...probably the least friendly place I have been to in Europe.  Granted, that was back in 1990.

Side note:

Years ago I met an American ex-pat at a bar in Prague...she lived in Switzerland, and told me that most of the people there won't consider you to be a friend unless they have known you for quite a while...IIRC, she might have said 5 years.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Speaking of The Netherlands....

With pot being legal in so many states, I wonder how much that affected Americans' desires to go to Amsterdam.
 
