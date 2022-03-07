 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 56 of WW3: Russia attacks Zaporozhzhia for the extra Zs, Ukraine repels Russia in Donbass, Mariupol is somehow still holding out, Ukraine receives new fighter aircraft from Shangri-La. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread
    Russia, start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians upside, Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, besieged city of Mariupol, Oligarchs Mikhail Fridman  
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is private Russia in Ukraine? Why are we not stomping private Russian guts out?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Russia's invasion has turned the life of so many Ukrainians upside down -- including that of Oleksandr Zhugan and Antonina Romanova.
The couple previously worked in theater, but when Russia launched its invasion nearly two months ago, they decided to join Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force.
"Frankly speaking everything has been strange to us," Zhugan told CNN's "Early Start" from the suburbs of Kyiv, where he and Romanova are currently stationed.
"The most unusual thing was holding a gun for the first time in my life. It was the same for Antonina too. We have compulsory military service, but Antonina and I didn't go to the army due to health conditions and it was the first time here when we took guns and weapons in our hands.
"We were taught to shoot, how to disassemble it and clean it. We had some tactical training as well."
Asked about handling weaponry for the first time, Zhugan added: "It's much more comfortable than it was at the beginning. We got the guns on the 25th [of February] and it's been 56 days of war now. It's much more comfortable now."
Joining the Territorial Defense Force hasn't been the only major change in their lives -- the couple also got engaged after Romanova proposed at a checkpoint during the war.
Same-sex marriage is not currently allowed in Ukraine, but Zhugan says they hope to get married at some point in the future.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"History will not forget the war crimes" committed in Ukraine, President of the European Council Charles Michelsaid Wednesday.
Pictures posted to Michel's social media account showed the former Belgian Prime Minister visiting Ukraine, with one titled "In Borodyanka."
"Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," Michel tweeted.
Russia has denied allegations of war crimes and claims its forces do not target civilians, but CNN journalists on the ground in Ukraine have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.
Earlier on Wednesday, Michel shared a picture of his arrival at a train station in the capital of Kyiv. "In the heart of a free and democratic Europe," he said.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Tuesday that Russia's aggression in Ukraine was "comparable to the darkest pages in our European history."
He added that it was "heart-breaking to see that something like this can still happen in Europe" and that "that there can be no impunity for war crimes."

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Russian forces are attempting an advance toward the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, said the city's Regional Council on Wednesday, as fighting escalates across the east of the country.
"The situation at the frontline suggests that the enemy is trying to advance in direction of Zaporizhzhia, but suffers losses and focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers," the council said in a statement.
"Russian troops continue to shell the positions of our troops and conduct offensive operations in the direction of Pokrovske - Huliaipole," the council added.
Zaporizhzhia lies north of the besieged city of Mariupol, and is set to form part of an evacuation corridorreportedly agreed on with Russia for Wednesday.
Women, children, and the elderly would be evacuated from the southeastern port city toward Manhush, onward through the Russian held-city of Berdyansk and then toward Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Russian forces occupy the southern part of the region, and according to the council they have established a base in the city of Melitopol, near residential areas.
Sham referendums:The council claims Russian forces are planning to hold sham referendums in occupied territory, similar to those carried out in the separatist-held parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014.
Earlier this week, Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that the separatist Donetsk People's Republic would support a Russian-occupied districtin the Zaporizhzhia region.
Pushilin alleged that Zaporizhzhia had made "an appeal" to secede from Ukraine and join the breakaway republic.
Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces appear to be preparing for a similar sham referendum in southern Kherson region.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said that Russia's aggression in Ukraine is "comparable to the darkest pages in our European history" and that it is "heart-breaking to see that something like this can still happen in Europe."
Speaking Tuesday evening in the Belgian town of Ghent, following a rare joint meeting of the Dutch and Belgian cabinets, De Croo added "that there can be no impunity for war crimes."
He said that both Belgium and the Netherlands are "going to make efforts to ensure that everything is documented," in the hope that "prosecutions can take place for the terrible stories we hear of rapes of women, rapes of girls."
Russia has denied allegations of war crimes and claims its forces do not target civilians, but CNN journalists on the ground in Ukraine have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.
Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said last week that her office was investigating 5,800 cases of alleged Russian war crimes, with "more and more" proceedings opening every day.
De Croo said that the Belgian Government was supporting the International Criminal Court and the Commission of Inquiry set up by the UN Human Rights Council and was "looking to be able to send forensic experts" to Ukraine.
"It is the first step to ensure that the barbarians who did this will be prosecuted," he added.

---------------------------------------------------------------

The fate of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol rests on the Azovstal iron and steel plant -- a huge compound spanning four square miles in the southeastern corner of the port city.
Ukrainian forces have consolidated around the factory and continue to resist Russian attacks, but a Ukrainian commander has called the situation "critical."
According to Maj. Serhii Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Separate Marine Brigade, the steel plant is "completely surrounded."
"There are about 500 wounded military, it is very difficult to provide them with medical care. They literally rot," he told CNN on Tuesday.
"There are civilians on the territory. They are also suffering from explosions, blasts on them, next to them. They [the Russians] use heavy aircraft bombs against us and strike with artillery."
Officials say hundreds of civilians are sheltering in the basements of the plant -- which previously employed 10,000 people -- and a Mariupol police official told CNN that food and water supplies were dwindling amid the heavy bombardment.
A video shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appears to show dozens of children and families who have been sheltering there for weeks. CNN cannot verify the authenticity of the video or when it was taken. However, after reviewing thousands of photos and videos of the steel plant, the walls of the shelter appear to match the lime-green painted walls of the steel plant's basements.
Volyna called for assistance from a third country to provide an evacuation route -- such as by boat or helicopter -- to take troops and civilians to safety.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday that Russian forces are blocking evacuation routes from Mariupol.
Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine released a purported communications intercept of a Russian ground unit commander, who said Russian aircraft were planning to "level everything to the ground" around the factory.
Mariupol, situated in the southeast of Ukraine, has been heavily targeted by Russian forces during the war due to its strategic position on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Taking it would allow Russia to create a continuous land bridge from Donbas to Crimea, the peninsula it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Speaking to CNN last week, Zelensky said nobody knows how many civilians have died in Mariupol.
"Several thousand, tens of thousands, were forced to evacuate in the direction of the Russia Federation and we don't know where they are, they've left no document trail," he said.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

A humanitarian corridor had been agreed on with Russia for the evacuation of women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, it is in this direction that we will focus our efforts today," she said on Telegram.
"We managed to agree in advance on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly. Gathering in Mariupol today, April 20, from 14:00 [2:00 p.m. local] on the corner of Taganrog Street and 130th Taganrog Division."
The convoy would move from Mariupol toward Manhush and then onward through the Russian-held city of Berdyansk, then north toward the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said.
"Due to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor," she said. "So, please follow the relevant official announcements. We will do our best to make everything work properly."
Tens of thousands of civilians remain in the city, which has been encircled by Russian forces for weeks and under relentless bombardment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dmitry Nekazakov was walking his dog before he went to work when the Russian shellingstarted on Hostomel, a city on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv. The sky buzzed with low-flying helicopters from which Russian troops jumped, while rockets rained down.
It was 6:40 am on Feb. 24, the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and for almost a month, the bombardment didn't stop. Nekazakov said he spent 20 days sitting on the ground in his basement during the night. In the cold light of day, he and other residents would emerge to witness the damage that had been inflicted on their homes and devise plans to find safer places to shelter.
"For a long time, the shells were coming - the rockets were coming," he said.
The Russian missiles and rockets that decimated buildings, lives and homes were fired from a sprawling Russian base, hidden in the forest some 4 kilometers (around 2.5 miles) away.
Now, only the remains of that sprawling military camp sit among the trees. CNN was shown around the camp by Ukrainian special forces, who are picking up clues as to what Russia's plans may have been for the capital among the debris.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two employees of a zoo in Kharkiv who stayed behind last month to take care of animals amid heavy shelling from Russian forces were found dead, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.
The Feldman Ecopark zoo said it received confirmation on Monday that the employees had been shot and killed by Russian soldiers and found barricaded in a room.
It was not clear from the statement when the employees died but the zoo said they went missing in early March.
Several animals were evacuated during the shelling, the zoo said, including lions, jaguars, silver foxes and hyenas.
The two employees stayed behind to feed the remaining animals. When other staff returned to the park on March 7, the employees were missing, according to the zoo.
"The staff searched for them and informed law enforcement," Feldman Ecopark said.
"We'll cherish the blessed memory of these wonderful and courageous people. Sincere condolences to their families and friends. We believe the inhumane people who have committed this will definitely be punished!"
Parts of the park have been damaged from shelling. A pair of bison were killed, leaving behind a 10-month old calf, the zoo said.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Part of Mariupol's Azov shipyard has been heavily damaged by fighting in the city, a new video released by the Mariupol City Council shows.
CNN has geolocated the video and verified its authenticity.
In the video, the shipyard's entrance sign and gate can be seen. Debris is scattered outside the gate, where a car and a forklift appear to have been strategically placed to block access.
The small building next to the gate has been destroyed by an explosion.
Toward a fence, two Czech hedgehogs - three metal beams welded together to act as an anti-tank barrier - can be seen.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The United States believes Russia will target routes used for weapons shipments, according to a defense official, in an attempt to slow the supply of US and partner weapons flowing into Ukraine.
Russian forces have not frequently struck moving targets such as convoys or rail deliveries, but they could try to destroy the bridges, roads and rails used to transport the weapons and supplies into the country, the official said.
Even if the Russians were successful in striking those routes, the official said, they would be unable to stop the shipments in their entirety. There are simply too many shipments going in.
Weapons into Ukraine:The US and partner nations have shipped nearly 70,000 anti-tank and anti-armor weapons into Ukraine, including Javelins, NLAWs, RPGs and more, the official said. The shipments have also included nearly 30,000 anti-aircraft missiles, such as Stingers, and some 7,000 launchers for these weapons.
Earlier this month, Joints Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee that some 60,000 anti-tank weapons and 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons had been sent into the country. Since then, the US has authorized hundreds of millions more dollars in military assistance.
Slowing down Russian invasion: The US and NATO have assessed that Ukrainian forces have used these systems very effectively to slow down and in some places stymie the Russian invasion. Part of that success has come from Ukraine's adaptation of a decentralized command and control which allows junior commanders to make important battlefield decisions without higher authorization, the official said
Russia retains some advantage:The official also noted that Ukraine has had years to prepare for Russia's offensive in southeast Ukraine, since the Donbas region has seen regular fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed proxies.
Ukraine has prepared trenches, anti-armor ambushes and more ahead of this imminent fight, the official said, but warned that Russia still retains the advantage in military technology and overall military power. Instead of spreading that power out over much of Ukraine, it is now concentrated in the south and east for what may be a massive assault.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Direct communications between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was restored late Tuesday, according to a press statement from IAEA's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Russian forces held Chernobyl for five weeks before withdrawing on March 31. IAEA lost contact with the nuclear power site on March 10.
"This was clearly not a sustainable situation, and it is very good news that the regulator can now contact the plant directly when it needs to," Grossi said in the statement.
The statement added that a "mission of IAEA experts" plans to visit the site later this month to "conduct nuclear safety, security and radiological assessments, deliver vital equipment and repair the Agency's remote safeguards monitoring systems."


------------------------------------------------------

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov has blasted Russia's war in Ukraine, calling on the West to do more to "stop this massacre."
Tinkov, who was among the 65 individuals and entities sanctioned by the UK on March 24 for "supporting Russia's illegal invasion," made the comments in an Instagram post Tuesday.
"I don't see a single beneficiary of this insane war. Generals, waking up with a hangover have realized they have a s*** army. And how could the army be good when everything else in the country is mired in nepotism, groveling and servility," Tinkov said.
The Russian tycoon, who founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006, wrote that "90% of Russians" opposed the conflict.
"The Kremlin's civil servants are in shock that not only they but also their children won't go to the Mediterranean this summer. Businessmen are trying to save what's left of their property. Of course there are idiots that write the letter Z but there are about 10% idiots in all countries. 90% of Russians are AGAINST this war," he said.
The letter "Z" became a sign of popular support for the war among some Russians after Russian military vehicles were seen marked with the symbol just ahead of the invasion.
Switching to English at the end of his post, Tinkov called on the "collective" West to "give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."
"Please be more rational and humanitarian," he added.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ukraine has received additional fighter aircraft from other countries not including the US, as well as parts to enable them to get more planes in the air, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. "I would just say, without getting into what other nations are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their [aircraft fleet size]. I think I'd leave it at that," he said.

VHTS Commentary:Shangri-La reference, for those who didn't get it: 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doolittle_Raid

"An unusual consequence of the raid came after when-in the interests of secrecy-President Roosevelt answered a reporter's question by saying that the raid had been launched from "Shangri-La",[69][70] the fictional faraway land of the James Hilton novel Lost Horizon. The true details of the raid were revealed to the public one year later, in April 1943.[71] The Navy, in 1944, commissioned the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La, with Doolittle's wife Josephine as the sponsor."
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't a good storm system just roll through eastern Ukraine and finish the process of making all of Russia's half-century old equipment turn to rust?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone other than the Czechs send them planes?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  (Blah, this is going on too long)  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never early to these threads so given this amazing chance I just wanna say F*ck Russia and everyone that enables them to do their evil work by crying about their nukes (that they won't use) endlessly.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a Reddit thread showing footage from a Russian drone flying over Azovstal facility.  If you're going to hole up somewhere, that looks like a good place to hole up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Did someone other than the Czechs send them planes?


Ukraine says no one sent them any planes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: KangTheMad: Did someone other than the Czechs send them planes?

Ukraine says no one sent them any planes:
[Fark user image image 438x322]


Ok, thanks
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Two employees of a zoo in Kharkiv who stayed behind last month to take care of animals amid heavy shelling from Russian forces were found dead, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.


This is what "war crimes" is about, and why the west should be diligent at prosecuting them to the fullest. We've let things slide since WWII, in some cases, out of convenient ignorance of our own crimes. This has to end.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I'm never early to these threads so given this amazing chance I just wanna say F*ck Russia and everyone that enables them to do their evil work by crying about their nukes (that they won't use) endlessly.


Yes, the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance of the outcome of the Great Continual Nuke Debate of Fark.com
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Here's a Reddit thread showing footage from a Russian drone flying over Azovstal facility.  If you're going to hole up somewhere, that looks like a good place to hole up.


if the Russians can't level it with artillery, they're not getting through.

and isnt there a significant underground structure there as well?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Here's a Reddit thread showing footage from a Russian drone flying over Azovstal facility.  If you're going to hole up somewhere, that looks like a good place to hole up.


Worked for Alex Murphy.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine's STI seems to be clearing up.

https://twitter.com/war_mapper/status/1516570251680432131?s=21&t=U0dswo96HLdM_bQ29pvC_w

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 20/04/22.

Fark user imageView Full Size

[ID: Map of current controlled territory in Ukraine. Most of the country is yellow (controlled by Ukraine), with a noticeable absence of Russian control in the north or around Kyiv. A band of red remains in the east, however, stretching Crimea in the southeast to a good ways north of Donbas in the east.]
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Switching to English at the end of his post, Tinkov called on the "collective" West to "give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."
"Please be more rational and humanitarian," he added.


So the West should let Putin "save face" and it's on us to stop the massacre?
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Two employees of a zoo in Kharkiv who stayed behind last month to take care of animals amid heavy shelling from Russian forces were found dead, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

This is what "war crimes" is about, and why the west should be diligent at prosecuting them to the fullest. We've let things slide since WWII, in some cases, out of convenient ignorance of our own crimes. This has to end.


Seriously?

You think Putin or any other Russian involved in this shiat is scared of the court in The Hague??

That court is about as useless as the U.N.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Switching to English at the end of his post, Tinkov called on the "collective" West to "give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."
"Please be more rational and humanitarian," he added.

So the West should let Putin "save face" and it's on us to stop the massacre?


"Why are you making me beat you?"
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Ukraine's STI seems to be clearing up.

https://twitter.com/war_mapper/status/1516570251680432131?s=21&t=U0dswo96HLdM_bQ29pvC_w

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 20/04/22.

[Fark user image 425x284]
[ID: Map of current controlled territory in Ukraine. Most of the country is yellow (controlled by Ukraine), with a noticeable absence of Russian control in the north or around Kyiv. A band of red remains in the east, however, stretching Crimea in the southeast to a good ways north of Donbas in the east.]


First thing I noticed was the lack of red there.  Hopefully the rest of the inflammation can be brought under control soon.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luhansk Oblast governor: Electricity, gas and water will not be restored in parts of region till the end of the war. Serhiy Haidai said that the infrastructure in the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne and several villages in Luhansk Oblast was nearly completely destroyed.

Ukraine confirms receiving spare parts, components of aircraft from allies, but not new planes. Despite Pentagon's earlier claim that Ukraine received new planes as well as spare parts, Ukraine's Armed Forces said that the country "did not receive new aircraft from partners."

Ukraine's intelligence: FSB arrests Russia's proxy in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. Ukraine's intelligence said that Moscow began to "clean up" its proxies in Donbas for "failures at the front." Igor Kornet is currently being held in a detention center in Rostov-on-Don.

Norway sends 100 air defense systems to Ukraine. Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said his country had donated French-made Mistral short-range missile systems to Ukraine, which are no longer used by Norway's military but are still modern and effective weapons.

Deputy Prime Minister: Evacuation corridor for women, children, elderly agreed in Mariupol. Iryna Vereshchuk said that civilians would be able to evacuate from the besieged city to Zaporizhizhia through occupied Mangush and Berdyansk.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war kills 205 children, wounds 373 others. The real numbers are likely significantly higher since workers are still finalizing the count in recently-liberated settlements, while data from occupied territories is unavailable.

UK Defense Ministry: Fighting in Donbas intensifies as Russian forces try to break through defense. While building up its military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, Russia attacks cities across Ukraine to disrupt weapon supplies to the east, the U.K. intelligence says.

Ukraine's UN envoy: Half a million Ukrainians deported to Russia.  Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said on April 19, that more than 500,000 Ukrainians were "forcibly transferred" to Russia, including 121,000 children. According to Kyslytsya, citizens of Ukraine are sent to Russia's "economically depressed regions," in particular, the northern regions and the island of Sakhalin. He said they receive documents banning them from leaving Russia for two years.

South Korea sends 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. As part of a $30 million aid package, on April 19 South Korea sent first aid, defibrillators and other goods Ukraine requested. The aid is in addition to a $10 million package sent in March.

AeroVironment drone manufacturer to donate over 100 unmanned aircraft systems to Ukraine. The U.S. based company announced that it will provide the systems as well as operational training services free of charge to Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia. The donation is separate from other AeroVironment systems already being provided to Ukraine by the U.S. Government.

CNN: US preparing another $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. According to officials and sources familiar with the planning, the details of the aid are still being discussed. One senior administration official said the aid could be approved within the next 36 hrs. Biden, Johnson, Trudeau to send more artillery to Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson all said their countries are planning on sending heavy artillery to Ukraine. Johnson told lawmakers in London that "(Ukrainians) need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them."

Ukraine's Air Force: Nine Russian aerial targets destroyed. According to Ukraine's Air Force, air defense units shot down one airplane, one helicopter, one missile, and five UAVs on April 19.

UK Defense Ministry update: Despite increased shelling and attacks, Russia is struggling to make significant progress as its advances are stifled by environmental, logistical and technical challenges, combined with the resilience of the highly-motivated Ukrainian armed forces.

Zelensky: 'If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have, we would have already ended this war.' Zelensky renewed calls for weapons to Ukraine, saying "it is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing for years."

Lithuania bans public display of Russian 'Z' symbol. The Lithuanian Parliament also voted to ban the black and orange ribbon of St. George and other symbols expressing support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Netherlands to send heavy weapons, including armored vehicles, to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on April 19 that he had called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the arms supplies "as Russia begins a renewed offensive."

In #Poland, a monument to the Red Army, which previously unknown people doused with paint, was demolished.

The West should immediately supply weapons to #Ukraine This was stated by the official representative of the #Polish government Piotr Muller.

Some 98,000 workers in #Russia are idle, which is 2.5 times higher than on March 1.

#Russia warned #Finland and #Sweden about the consequences of joining #NATO. This was declared by spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria #Zakharova. According to a poll by Demoskop, the number of supporters of #Sweden joining #NATO increased from 51% in March to 57% in April. Today, 21% of respondents are against membership, while 22% find it difficult to answer.

#NorthKorea considers the events in #Bucha a provocation by the West aimed at denigrating and isolating #Russia.

#Shell started withdrawing its employees from #Russia. Dozens of the company's employees working on the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project have been laid off and subsequently relocated to work on other projects. Shell has at least two more long-term contracts with #Gazprom.

Blogger Anton Ptushkin has been banned from entering #Russia until 2072. According to #Russian media, this is due to his tough anti-war stance and critical remarks about Russia's military actions in #Ukraine.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The #Japanese Toshiba Corporation is suspending the acceptance of new orders and investments in #Russia, according to the company's website. In addition, the company will donate 100 million yen for humanitarian aid to the #Ukrainian people.

The "#LPR" separatist commander Mikhail Kyshchyk, better known as "Misha Chechen," was killed in fighting near #Kremenna. His unit was regularly involved in robberies and looting. This was reported by Sergei Kozlov, head of the self-proclaimed "LPR".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/Mortis_Banned/status/1516666391465705477

As the Battle for Donbas is unfolding, much has been said about the problems Russians might encounter with logistics, equipment deficiencies, lack of motivation and reinforcements, etc. One aspect I want to emphasize is the challenge to Russian command.

First, here is a map to appreciate the sheer scale of the thing. It involves at least 4 different axes of advance spread across 2 Russian military districts and now involves elements of at least 4 Russian armies, 2 "separatist" corps and a tank division.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The scale and complexity is unseen since, well, WW2. Operation Uranus featured 11 Soviet armies (even though the headcount involved was an order of magnitude larger).

The Russian Army has not ever performed or trained for operations this large and complex. The Georgia war was fought with just one (58th) army, the 2014-2015 Donbas operations were of similar scale if not smaller.

Russian exercises rarely involve more than one military district (2-4 armies in each). Vostok-2018, the largest exercise since the Cold War, pitched two military districts (Central and Eastern) against each other, but a multi-district coordination was never practiced.

Typically Russian exercises involve a strategic defense followed by a frontal counterattack, not large WW2-style encirclements that the Russians seem to be shooting for. Add to this that many exercises are highly choreographed, as many things in the Russian military.

General Dvornikov, rumored to be Russia's overall field commander, does not have more experience with this than anyone else. He is seen as successful in establishing army-air-naval interoperability in Syria, but he only ever had a local corps under his command.

Smarter people than me have wondered how Dvornikov will structure his command. The options that he has is either overburdening his Southern Military District HQ or creating a new command structure from scratch (which would require expensive communications).

tl;dr: the Russian army has neither the experience nor readily available capability of conducting such a mega-offensive as we seen unfolding right now. They may still pull it off, but this and other issues will translate into blunders and higher casualties.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Rucker10: I'm never early to these threads so given this amazing chance I just wanna say F*ck Russia and everyone that enables them to do their evil work by crying about their nukes (that they won't use) endlessly.

Yes, the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance of the outcome of the Great Continual Nuke Debate of Fark.com


I want to write a book called The Fate of All Things with a really exciting cover, like "This book is guaranteed* to change your life"  and once they buy it, it's all furious FARK threads on random stuff.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/olgatokariuk

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia plans to carry out forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions after pseudo-referendums. Ukrainians are to be sent into the hottest spots of the frontline to fight their own armed forces.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think these update threads are almost the only thing I follow on Fark right now. I want to thank everyone and the sideways nature it can take for keeping me sane as this abomination keeps going.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the planes did get there and it's an attempt to trick the Russians into flying sloppy.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Switching to English at the end of his post, Tinkov called on the "collective" West to "give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."
"Please be more rational and humanitarian," he added.

So the West should let Putin "save face" and it's on us to stop the massacre?


Yeah, sounds like getting rid of Vladi is sooooooooo hard and he don't wanna do it. He sees the farking problem and then in the next breath says the farking problem is all right.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia plans to carry out forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions after pseudo-referendums. Ukrainians are to be sent into the hottest spots of the frontline to fight their own armed forces.


I just don't see how this works.  Are they going to give the conscripts weapons?  What's to stop them from turning those weapons on the Russians once they are in the field?  I keep imagining the scene in Braveheart when Longshanks sends the Irish.  I mean, I know its not a movie, but what is to stop those people from just joining the other side at the first chance they get?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/ua_parliament

In a new interception by the @ServiceSsu of the occupiers' conversations with relatives, the Russian tells his mother that they are killing civilians and children in, but she does not believe him, "No, you don't kill civilians and children! ... You kill fascists".
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I think these update threads are almost the only thing I follow on Fark right now. I want to thank everyone and the sideways nature it can take for keeping me sane as this abomination keeps going.


Definitely an example of what Fark can be when it really wants to.

Occasionally we devolve into worse versions of ourselves, but judicious ignoring helps and it seems to rarely carry over from previous threads.

The memes, however, will live forever.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x388]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fighter jets from Shangri-la?
Cobra la la la la la la la
Youtube rUw8cN6R8o0
/Shangri- la la la la la la
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x530]


Took me a minute, but clever.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine has received additional fighter aircraft from other countries not including the US, as well as parts to enable them to get more planes in the air, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. "I would just say, without getting into what other nations are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their [aircraft fleet size]. I think I'd leave it at that," he said.

VHTS Commentary:Shangri-La reference, for those who didn't get it: 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doolittle_Raid

"An unusual consequence of the raid came after when-in the interests of secrecy-President Roosevelt answered a reporter's question by saying that the raid had been launched from "Shangri-La",[69][70] the fictional faraway land of the James Hilton novel Lost Horizon. The true details of the raid were revealed to the public one year later, in April 1943.[71] The Navy, in 1944, commissioned the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La, with Doolittle's wife Josephine as the sponsor."


Could someone help this idiot out?

Even though you spelled it out to us, I still do see the relationship between Kirby's comment and the Shangri-La reference.  Can someone explain it to me like I'm a 5 y.o.?

I was told at the beginning of the semester that there were no stupid questions.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: LesserEvil: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Two employees of a zoo in Kharkiv who stayed behind last month to take care of animals amid heavy shelling from Russian forces were found dead, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

This is what "war crimes" is about, and why the west should be diligent at prosecuting them to the fullest. We've let things slide since WWII, in some cases, out of convenient ignorance of our own crimes. This has to end.

Seriously?

You think Putin or any other Russian involved in this shiat is scared of the court in The Hague??

That court is about as useless as the U.N.


Putin isn't, because nobody is going to hand him over to The Hague for trial. And probably nobody will arrest him if he visits their country for some diplomatic thing.

The people under him might not be so lucky on that second part, though. And it may not be entirely out of character for Putin to throw a couple people under the bus.

Hague moves at a snail's pace because the kind of evidence they need to develop is painstakingly complicated to make reliable, especially in an active war zone. For example, news reports about radio intercepts are one thing, but they're not exactly reliable evidence in court. "Well your honor, Mediatite reported it, so it must be true". No. For those radio intercepts they want to know and prove with reliable, tangible supporting facts:

1) The actual identity of all individuals speaking in the intercept (and how do you do that if you only have the voice of some people, not names?)
2) The location of all individuals speaking in the intercept
3) Who the intercept was directed to, originally
4) When the broadcast was made
5) How the broadcast was intercepted and recorded
5) Where the broadcast location was from, precisely (meaning they need to triangulate it after the fact and show that the triangulation was reliable and accurate)
6) The intercept was not fake or manipulated at all (so, communications protocols used, compared to Russian communications protocols, the digital fingerprint and forensics of the intercept)

And I'm sure other things. That's just for one intercept. Now imagine all the communications being made that could be used to support an allegation of war crimes against one officer. Not just an order to do something illegal, but also: intercepts showing any fact or suggestion supporting that the illegal order was carried out by that officer such as:

1) The officer reporting in that all orders have been carried out
2) Communications from soldiers under that officer's command talking about having killed or harmed civilians
3) Communications from civilians or witnesses at or around the scene or aftermath
3b) then they'd want to actually talk to those civilians or witnesses and ensure their testimony supports what they said in that communication...which is difficult as all hell in the middle of a raging war where people may be missing

Saying there are reports isn't enough, you have to be able to say "we know this intercept is accurate and reliable because of X, Y, Z, A, B, C, and D."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Muta: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine has received additional fighter aircraft from other countries not including the US, as well as parts to enable them to get more planes in the air, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. "I would just say, without getting into what other nations are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their [aircraft fleet size]. I think I'd leave it at that," he said.

VHTS Commentary:Shangri-La reference, for those who didn't get it: 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doolittle_Raid

"An unusual consequence of the raid came after when-in the interests of secrecy-President Roosevelt answered a reporter's question by saying that the raid had been launched from "Shangri-La",[69][70] the fictional faraway land of the James Hilton novel Lost Horizon. The true details of the raid were revealed to the public one year later, in April 1943.[71] The Navy, in 1944, commissioned the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La, with Doolittle's wife Josephine as the sponsor."

Could someone help this idiot out?

Even though you spelled it out to us, I still do see the relationship between Kirby's comment and the Shangri-La reference.  Can someone explain it to me like I'm a 5 y.o.?

I was told at the beginning of the semester that there were no stupid questions.


NATO was refusing to say where the planes came from.

FDR refused to say where the planes came from that bombed Tokyo. He said "they flew from Shangri-La."
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Japanese Toshiba Corporation is suspending the acceptance of new orders and investments in #Russia, according to the company's website. In addition, the company will donate 100 million yen for humanitarian aid to the #Ukrainian people.


Just an FYI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vhts responded to you in old thread
 
Muta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Muta: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine has received additional fighter aircraft from other countries not including the US, as well as parts to enable them to get more planes in the air, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. "I would just say, without getting into what other nations are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their [aircraft fleet size]. I think I'd leave it at that," he said.

VHTS Commentary:Shangri-La reference, for those who didn't get it: 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doolittle_Raid

"An unusual consequence of the raid came after when-in the interests of secrecy-President Roosevelt answered a reporter's question by saying that the raid had been launched from "Shangri-La",[69][70] the fictional faraway land of the James Hilton novel Lost Horizon. The true details of the raid were revealed to the public one year later, in April 1943.[71] The Navy, in 1944, commissioned the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La, with Doolittle's wife Josephine as the sponsor."

Could someone help this idiot out?

Even though you spelled it out to us, I still do see the relationship between Kirby's comment and the Shangri-La reference.  Can someone explain it to me like I'm a 5 y.o.?

I was told at the beginning of the semester that there were no stupid questions.

NATO was refusing to say where the planes came from.

FDR refused to say where the planes came from that bombed Tokyo. He said "they flew from Shangri-La."


Thank you.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks again VHTS for your exhaustive Ukraine war coverage.
Much appreciated.
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gooch: I think the planes did get there and it's an attempt to trick the Russians into flying sloppy.


I don't think the Russians need to be tricked into being sloppy.
I sure hope they stay true to form though.
I half expect to find out their big advances just end up fighting one another
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/micahflee/status/1516521193808875527

I don't think people fully appreciate just how much, after invading Ukraine, people are hacking Russia. There are multiple hacks a week and it's only increasing. For first time in internet history Russia is fair game for cyber attacks, and this is what it looks like.

Distributed Denial of Secrets has been archiving these dumps and making them torrents. DDoSecrets has been around for a few years but made a big splash in 2020, during BLM protests by publishing hacked data on hundreds of US local/federal police sites.

Twitter permanently banned the @DDoSecrets account then, and also took the extraordinary step of banning links to ddosecrets dot com itself. Go ahead and try tweeting that URL, it won't work. Anyway, DDoSecrets has 7 Russian datasets from March and another 20 from April (so far).

817gb from Roskomnadzor, agency that monitors and censors mass media (!)
79gb from Transneft, world's largest oil pipline company, state-controlled
15gb from Rosatom, the state nuclear energy agency and major exported of uranium
2.4gb from RostProekt, a construction company.
110gb from MashOil, manufacturer for drilling, mining, and fracking industries
22gb from the Central Bank of Russia
5.9gb from Thoriz Corp, investment firm owned by an oligarch billionaire
52gb from Marathon Group, another investment first owned by another oligarch.
15gb from the Russian Orthodox Church's charitable wing
65gb from Central Legal Services, mostly emails
483gb from Mosekspertiza, state-owned firm
786gb from VGTRK, state-owned broadcaster that runs dozens of TV/radio stations (!)
244gb from Petrofort.
145gb from Aerogas, oil and gas industry
35gb from Forest, logging firm
116gb from Tver Governor's office, appointed by Putin
150gb from the city of Blagoveshchensk.

Whew... there's still a lot more. It's going to take months and years to look through all of this data. It's hard to picture how this will affect Russia going forward. It's massive.

446gb from the Ministry of Culture (!)
221gb from the education department of Strezhevoy
440gb from Technotec, oil and gas industry
726gb from Gazprom, oil and gas manufacturer
400gb from Continent Express, travel agency.
222gb from Gazregion, construction company that does gas pipelines (hacked by 3 different hacktivists at the same time lol)
107gb from Neocom Geoservice, oil, gas, and drilling engineering.
1.2gb from Synesis Surveillance System
9.5gb from General Dept of Troops and Civil Construction (works with ministry of defense)
160gb from Tendertech, financial and banking processing firm

Those last four datasets: those were from TODAY. I know there are several more in the DDoSecrets backlog as well. It's insane.

This isn't all that DDoSecrets does at all. It's just been particularly slammed by hacktivism against Russia since the illegal invasion of Ukraine. Here's a great overview from @illegaldaydream, a member of the collective: https://t.co/wMUsOF38zD.

After January 6, DDoSecrets published 5gb of hacked data from the Oath Keeper militia and shared it privately with journalists, which triggered dozens of investigations around the country.

During the far right anti-vax Canadian "Freedom Convoy", a hacktivist hacked the far right fundraising site GiveSendGo and leaked all their data to DDoSecrets, which shared with journalists. This also triggered dozens of news articles.

Even since Russia's war against Ukraine started, DDoSecrets published 4TB of data from "Mining Secrets", a major collaboration of 65 journalists and 20 newsrooms.

Anyway, I've been working on downloading as much of the hacked Russian data as I can and making it searchable for Russian-speaking journalists. If you have the time and tech skills, you should too! The data is available to everyone.

And if you want to support DDoSecrets, go to ddosecrets dot com and click "Donate" on the left. The collective works on a shoestring budget, doesn't get paid, and spends very little time fundraising because they're too busy with everyone hacking Russia.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Vhts responded to you in old thread


Copy that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think people fully appreciate just how much, after invading Ukraine, people are hacking Russia. There are multiple hacks a week and it's only increasing. For first time in internet history Russia is fair game for cyber attacks, and this is what it looks like.


It makes sense that russia has poor cyber defenses.  Imagine if you spent tons of time shipping smallpox to every other country in the world, while no one was shipping any to yours.  Then all of a sudden everyone in the world ships tons of their variants to your country.  You'd have almost no immunity.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would like to thank everyone who replied to my questions about Tactical Nukes in yesterday's thread.  I've been playing with NUKEMAP all day and it's been an eye opener and a real good teaching tool.

I'd also like to thank everyone for keeping it relatively civil.  Proud of Farkers who can have actual discourse without devolving into a pissing match of "I know more than you!"

Thanks being given, I can now say "yeah, let's hold off on using the radioactive shiat there, Vlad."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia plans to carry out forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions after pseudo-referendums. Ukrainians are to be sent into the hottest spots of the frontline to fight their own armed forces.

I just don't see how this works.  Are they going to give the conscripts weapons?  What's to stop them from turning those weapons on the Russians once they are in the field?  I keep imagining the scene in Braveheart when Longshanks sends the Irish.  I mean, I know its not a movie, but what is to stop those people from just joining the other side at the first chance they get?


The fact that no sane person thinks this is a rational idea is not evidence that the Russians aren't stupid enough to try it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
scontent.fsjc1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
