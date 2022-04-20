 Skip to content
Spiffy "McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream". Spliffy tag too buzzed to spell
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
McDonald's creates Japanese product for Japanese market.  Therefore, that's totally 4/20.

Top notch journalism.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
False advertising.

That's not a 'Spliffy' tag.

Not 'Spliffy' at all.

/Doesn't smoke, still wants to see a proper tag.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Monkees - Daydream Believer (Official Music Video)
Youtube xvqeSJlgaNk
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do all the overseas markets get all the interesting sounding stuff while we in the States get a downgraded chicken sandwich with an upgraded sauce as the "new" menu item?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes I really loathe the banality and pretentiousness of the people who write articles for online zines.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: McDonald's creates Japanese product for Japanese market.  Therefore, that's totally 4/20.

Top notch journalism.


Well, at least we, in the US, got the crispy chicken sandwich.

So we've got that going for us.......which is nice......I guess......
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, the latest McDonald's innovation is "you can order the McGangbang now right off the menu, we're just not going to call it a McGangbang"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why do all the overseas markets get all the interesting sounding stuff while we in the States get a downgraded chicken sandwich with an upgraded sauce as the "new" menu item?


The quality of food is much better in the European McDonald's I've been to.  Mostly burgers look like the pictures instead of something someone deflated.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Rapmaster2000: McDonald's creates Japanese product for Japanese market.  Therefore, that's totally 4/20.

Top notch journalism.

Well, at least we, in the US, got the crispy chicken sandwich.

So we've got that going for us.......which is nice......I guess......


The buttermilk crispy deluxe is the superior chicken sandwich on their menu by far.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a burger for anime otaku, not stoners. If it was a stoner burger you would at least have the common decency to cheese and bacon on it. The only dudes excited about a burger on rice buns slathered with ginger soy sauce are likely people that cosplay and call their upperclassmen "Senpai".
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wessoman: That's a burger for anime otaku, not stoners. If it was a stoner burger you would at least have the common decency to cheese and bacon on it. The only dudes excited about a burger on rice buns slathered with ginger soy sauce are likely people that cosplay and call their upperclassmen "Senpai".


That's a blistering, rage-filled hot take there. How did you come to that conclusion?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hemp flavor without the high? Pass.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: McDonald's creates Japanese product for Japanese market.  Therefore, that's totally 4/20.

Top notch journalism.


Yeah, it's an idiotic piece.  Especially the comparison to Wingstop's Blazed & Glazed, which is actually available here, albeit just for a few days, and mysteriously absent from my local Wingstop on the 70 cent boneless wing days.  😄
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: McDonald's creates Japanese product for Japanese market.  Therefore, that's totally 4/20.

Top notch journalism.


That thing looks delicious as hell though. I enjoyed some teriyaki burgers from McDs when I was in Japan. Wish they'd bring some of those items to the US menu.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Listen. I smoke weed all day, every day, and I don't even want to be in the same room as that "sandwich," much less eat it.
 
