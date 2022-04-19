 Skip to content
(US News)   Here's some *good* news about one part of California's prison system   (usnews.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Inmates can take classes in literature, astronomy, American government, precalculus and others to earn an Associate of Arts degree."

Astronomy? Cool. I wonder if we shall ever have an important astrophysicist who got his degree the hard way, doing hard time in a prison?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, that is good news. Rehabilitation for the recoverable should be the goal for most prison sentences.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Damn, that is good news. Rehabilitation for the recoverable should be the goal for most prison sentences.


Grime the lede:

"country's most unique colleges discuss the 9/11 attacks and issues of morality, identity and nationalism"

Smacks of right-wing radicalization to me. Who wrote the lesson plan? Stephen Miller?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a nice reward for these criminals. I feel like a sucker for paying out-of-pocket.

The college is one of dozens of educational, job training and self-help programs available to the 3,100 inmates in the medium-security portion of San Quentin, making it a desired destination for inmates statewide who lobby to be transferred there.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The author should have gone to the writing class.  The statement, "one of the country's most unique colleges" is an example of poor writing.  "Unique" is a superlative.  Something is either unique or it is not unique.  It is not possible to have a level of "unique."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To shank or not to... shank That is the question
Whether it is nobler in the yard to suffer
The beat downs and kick of the guard
Or to cry like a biatch to your family
And what do you get? More beatings.  Lost letters, death!
No more and to lie in a morgue, dead as the next guy.

Don't boo Shakespeare
 
