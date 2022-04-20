 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   On 4/20, Wimbledon announces there will be no grass for Russian and Belarussian players   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Russia, Russian tennis players, Belarus, Ukraine, Tennis, The Championships, Wimbledon, tennis tournament, Belarusians  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 20 Apr 2022 at 10:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to have a test of do you support Putin or not, so I'm pretty much fine with this.

How did it work with the USSR and sporting events?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is incredibly stupid. I support Ukraine's fight 100% but this is not the way. Med and Rublev have both stated that they do not support this war and have called for peace. Davis Cup? Totally understand, that's a country specific competition. But individuals?

I do not support this and think it is dumb.

Whatever, they all suck on grass anyway and will probably be fine with the vacation.

I doubt they will protest because it's best just to remain quiet and move onto the next tournament. I highly doubt this is adopted by other tournaments.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.


Because banning tennis players at a hockey game would be pointless, duh!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.


The NHL is maybe the only league or organization with a decent Russian counterpart. Not that Ovechkin would go play over there for peanuts, but it's more likely than, say, a Russian tennis star (who'd have probably been trained in the US anyway) taking his or her ball and going to Russia and China to play.

...
Well maybe China would pay well. I don't know.
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.

Because banning tennis players at a hockey game would be pointless, duh!


I used to watch a friend play hockey at a rink basically across the street from a tennis club. The tennis players would sometimes come in and watch. Everyone saw them, they had their bags and rackets, but they clearly weren't accepted as part of the group.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's hard to have a test of do you support Putin or not, so I'm pretty much fine with this.

How did it work with the USSR and sporting events?


I never thought I would see the return of McCarthyism, but here we are.

The USSR didn't let their athletes compete internationally (or leave the country for any other reason) the way Russia currently does, so you didn't have stupid shiat like this.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Honestly, I'm ok with banning Russian citizens from things for now. I've met many and I've found that those who've grown up under Putin tend to be nationalistic, bullish a-holes.
 
jman144
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to imply that this is the wrong thing to do, but it will play well in for Putin in Russia.
Cult leaders tend to use these situations to convince their followers that the unjust persecution of their group by the outside world is real, promoting in-group solidarity.
Once they have buy-in, they can jusitfy any extreme action to "counter" it, and more-easily suppress any dissention.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.

Because banning tennis players at a hockey game would be pointless, duh!


I used to belong to a tennis club that had a pond nearby that would freeze.  The hockey players would sometimes ask to come in and warm up.  Everyone saw them, they had their slovenly clothing and boorish manners, but were never accepted as part of the group.

Let's face it.  Some people do not belong.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And nothing of value was lost.

Honestly, I'm ok with banning Russian citizens from things for now. I've met many and I've found that those who've grown up under Putin tend to be nationalistic, bullish a-holes.


He posted without irony.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.


I dunno. Punishing athletes because of decisions made by their dictator doesn't seem like a productive thing to do.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
meh, I don't necessarily agree with it, but Wimbledon can do what it wants.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: TypoFlyspray: downstairs: I've been curious why the NHL hasn't done this.

Because banning tennis players at a hockey game would be pointless, duh!

I used to belong to a tennis club that had a pond nearby that would freeze.  The hockey players would sometimes ask to come in and warm up.  Everyone saw them, they had their slovenly clothing and boorish manners, but were never accepted as part of the group.

Let's face it.  Some people do not belong.


The tennis courts on St. Pete Beach are lit all night until 11:00 pm.  The water fountains are ten feet from the nets.

The basketball courts require you to drop a quarter in them every fifteen minutes.  The water fountain is ten feet from the tennis nets.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.