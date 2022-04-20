 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Sex education theatre show aimed at children from 5 years old, has been cancelled after protests. "The show would have featured full-frontal nudity"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Education, Educational psychology, sex education theatre show, creators ThisEgg, Performance, Learning, Young, Twitter statement  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sex education is different than sex.

Looked at my fit Playboy magazine when I was 5. It was on the bottom shelf of the bookcase in the den.

The women were OK, the Vargas drawings were awesome.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't show them tits, we just weaned them!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Family Sex Show

Isn't that "The Aristocrats"?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: They can't show them tits, we just weaned them!


Came here for this.

Who, exactly, thinks kids are going to be irreparably damaged by seeing pictures of the same lumps of fat they were attached to 3 years ago?

/But still, starting at five years old? Even Wilt Chamberlain wasn't pullin 'tang at that age.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
warlockmoviereviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Yes this exists.
//It exactly as bonkers as you'd expect.
///And decidedly non-sexy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OK, I just spent about a week in England and discovered that they have a show there, a dating show, in which a guy (it was always a guy on the few episodes I saw, but I understand it could be a woman) stands in front of four clear cylinders that each contain a possible dating partner. In most cases it was four women, but there were a few guys who said they were bi or curious where some men were included as well. The people in the cylinders are naked, completely, but you can't see them at first because there's a partition down -- all you can see is their general shape. Over several "rounds" of the show, during which the female host makes wisecracks about sex, dating, etc., the partitions are raised in each cylinder so that you can see more and more of each person's body -- legs and crotch, then chest (not face). Nothing is blurred at all. After each round's body reveal, the contestant must choose one of the dating options to eliminate based solely on what he (she) sees -- there's no speaking with them at all.

When there are are only two dating options left the contestant himself takes off all his clothes and is joined on the main floor by the two remaining dating options, also fully naked. Only the host is clothed. The contestant is allowed some brief, superficial conversation, then has to select the "winner."

There's a required date the next morning, or something, and then the show checks in with them a few weeks (a month?) later with the main idea apparently being to find out how much sex they've had. It didn't seem like sex actually happened a lot.

This show is real. It's called Naked Attraction. This "Family Sex Show" seems very, very tame by comparison.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Get out of my way! I wanna touch them tiddies!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Nothing to fap about"
-- Kindergarten Times Hearld
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey kids, this is the nude body of your typical English citizen.  You'll notice the skin is dehydrated from alcoholism and yet somehow also clammy.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know what century these people live in, but I don't think any 5 year old would care either way, full frontal or not...

Most families I know act naturally about nudity at home, take baths/showers with their kids, change clothes... and the kids don't bat an eye at nudity...

But there always a triggered Karen that has to make an issue out of a non-issue...

/meh
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The US has some serious hangups about sex and sexuality in general.

If only there were a way to send an entire country to therapy...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xythero: Hey kids, this is the nude body of your typical English citizen.  You'll notice the skin is dehydrated from alcoholism and yet somehow also clammy.


See also: White Play-Doh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is crazy for 5 year-olds.
At that age, if you feel you must get graphic about sex and reproduction, let them watch some puppies or kittens being born. That ought to cure their curiosity for a few years.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
40,000 people signed a petition against a play that was never performed? I wish there was a requirement where people protesting something like this this had to first view/read the material they were protesting then write a short report analyzing what they found offensive and why. And if they don't they can still sign a petition but under a section titled "this is an uninformed opinion."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I can only assume there will be no field trips to the British Museum
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gramma: This is crazy for 5 year-olds.
At that age, if you feel you must get graphic about sex and reproduction, let them watch some puppies or kittens being born. That ought to cure their curiosity for a few years.


Large animal like a giraffe or elephant imo....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jack and Jill went up the hill to play a little doctor,

Jack played a joke, pretended his condom broke, and a baby followed nine months after.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 850x478]
"Get out of my way! I wanna touch them tiddies!"


Holy Jumping Catfish! Can you imagine spending any time with those people? Yikes!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: grokca: They can't show them tits, we just weaned them!

Came here for this.

Who, exactly, thinks kids are going to be irreparably damaged by seeing pictures of the same lumps of fat they were attached to 3 years ago?

/But still, starting at five years old? Even Wilt Chamberlain wasn't pullin 'tang at that age.


And every five year old who ever asked why mommy was pregnant and how the new sibling was going to arrive wasn't engaging in sexual intercourse either.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x241]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x631]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x484]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x709]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x463]

I can only assume there will be no field trips to the British Museum


"Oh my god that's my mom's favorite piece!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Five year old children don't give a single shiat about nudity, full frontal or otherwise.  It was always a struggle to get my kids to put on some damn clothes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
jfc, guys, where do you think you are?  Denmark?
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should be grateful that they can even still get a rise out of people with their "outrageous behavior". Time was a person could put an earring in their right ear and confidently expect to blow the minds of the old fogeys. It was so easy back then to get attention with the gender bender schtick.  Even better, when these folks got the reaction they so desperately wanted, they could scream "hater! homophobic! intolerant!"

But these days the indifference is palpable. It feels exciting to play the role of victim, but It's not hatred, it's not fear; it's boredom.  The pink hair, the parades, the edgy tattoos, the rainbows, the constantly trying to rub everybody's nose in their personal business.  At long last it's all come to be tired, played out and boring.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/You be you, just discretely
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: They should be grateful that they can even still get a rise out of people with their "outrageous behavior". Time was a person could put an earring in their right ear and confidently expect to blow the minds of the old fogeys. It was so easy back then to get attention with the gender bender schtick.  Even better, when these folks got the reaction they so desperately wanted, they could scream "hater! homophobic! intolerant!"

But these days the indifference is palpable. It feels exciting to play the role of victim, but It's not hatred, it's not fear; it's boredom.  The pink hair, the parades, the edgy tattoos, the rainbows, the constantly trying to rub everybody's nose in their personal business.  At long last it's all come to be tired, played out and boring.


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 215x180][Fark user image image 189x189][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 240x192]

/You be you, just discretely


I'm glad you can admit conservative performance outrage is attention whoring.

Now find some other hobby.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK, I just spent about a week in England and discovered that they have a show there, a dating show, in which a guy (it was always a guy on the few episodes I saw, but I understand it could be a woman) stands in front of four clear cylinders that each contain a possible dating partner. In most cases it was four women, but there were a few guys who said they were bi or curious where some men were included as well. The people in the cylinders are naked, completely, but you can't see them at first because there's a partition down -- all you can see is their general shape. Over several "rounds" of the show, during which the female host makes wisecracks about sex, dating, etc., the partitions are raised in each cylinder so that you can see more and more of each person's body -- legs and crotch, then chest (not face). Nothing is blurred at all. After each round's body reveal, the contestant must choose one of the dating options to eliminate based solely on what he (she) sees -- there's no speaking with them at all.

When there are are only two dating options left the contestant himself takes off all his clothes and is joined on the main floor by the two remaining dating options, also fully naked. Only the host is clothed. The contestant is allowed some brief, superficial conversation, then has to select the "winner."

There's a required date the next morning, or something, and then the show checks in with them a few weeks (a month?) later with the main idea apparently being to find out how much sex they've had. It didn't seem like sex actually happened a lot.

This show is real. It's called Naked Attraction. This "Family Sex Show" seems very, very tame by comparison.


You were over and you didn't call me?

I joke.

This show alternates between men and women (including trans) in the tubes, depending on the sexuality of the person choosing a date.

It is on late in the evening and not aimed at children.
 
someonelse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK, I just spent about a week in England and discovered that they have a show there, a dating show, in which a guy (it was always a guy on the few episodes I saw, but I understand it could be a woman) stands in front of four clear cylinders that each contain a possible dating partner. In most cases it was four women, but there were a few guys who said they were bi or curious where some men were included as well. The people in the cylinders are naked, completely, but you can't see them at first because there's a partition down -- all you can see is their general shape. Over several "rounds" of the show, during which the female host makes wisecracks about sex, dating, etc., the partitions are raised in each cylinder so that you can see more and more of each person's body -- legs and crotch, then chest (not face). Nothing is blurred at all. After each round's body reveal, the contestant must choose one of the dating options to eliminate based solely on what he (she) sees -- there's no speaking with them at all.

When there are are only two dating options left the contestant himself takes off all his clothes and is joined on the main floor by the two remaining dating options, also fully naked. Only the host is clothed. The contestant is allowed some brief, superficial conversation, then has to select the "winner."

There's a required date the next morning, or something, and then the show checks in with them a few weeks (a month?) later with the main idea apparently being to find out how much sex they've had. It didn't seem like sex actually happened a lot.

This show is real. It's called Naked Attraction. This "Family Sex Show" seems very, very tame by comparison.


I hope they thoroughly clean those cylinders after each show.
 
lefty248
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Orallo: I don't know what century these people live in, but I don't think any 5 year old would care either way, full frontal or not...

Most families I know act naturally about nudity at home, take baths/showers with their kids, change clothes... and the kids don't bat an eye at nudity...

But there always a triggered Karen that has to make an issue out of a non-issue...

/meh


The worst part is that the Karen's think they speak for everyone. If you don't want to attend stay home. Others may not be as close minded.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Five year old children don't give a single shiat about nudity, full frontal or otherwise.  It was always a struggle to get my kids to put on some damn clothes.


My daughter is 30 and still struggles with that. She does wear them now at least even if they are barely there at times. But at 3 she decided to run down the street buck naked and just had a damn good time. It was always a struggle when she was younger to keep her clothed.

FWIW, what she wears in her own home is her decision. It's not my place to tell her what to do there. I'm just happy she doesn't go fully nude when I'm around. That would be a bit shocking but probably wouldn't bother me too much, I just can't seem to care about minor issues like that these days. They just don't really matter in a world that seems to be falling apart more and more every day.
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x241]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x631]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x484]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x709]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x463]

I can only assume there will be no field trips to the British Museum


Wo wo wo wo we're not entirely like the Romans.

1) We didn't steal from the Greeks - we stole from everybody.

.... ..... ..... technically we are worse than the Romans.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, remember when we'd just openly bonk in front of everyone? Yeah. Right wing Christian conservatives have been white washing and suppressing that for 1,000+ years and look at what it's gotten us? A sexually repressed society scared of their own bodies and fearful, at times even hateful of sexuality
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: 40,000 people signed a petition against a play that was never performed? I wish there was a requirement where people protesting something like this this had to first view/read the material they were protesting then write a short report analyzing what they found offensive and why. And if they don't they can still sign a petition but under a section titled "this is an uninformed opinion."


Can we get the United States Congress to do that? "Here's the final text of the 900-page bill. See you tomorrow for the vote."
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: The US has some serious hangups about sex and sexuality in general.

If only there were a way to send an entire country to therapy...


What does the US have to do with this story?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah nothing wrong with normalizing nude strangers for kids. If you can't teach kids about sexual abuse and consent without whipping out your dick you're probably not in the right business. Also if you are okay with a stranger showing his dick to your kids please get help. Seriously. Something is wrong with you.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The creators of the show, who said they had also received threats, have now cancelled its whole tour. "

And what have we learned, boys and girls? Violence works. Violence gets rewarded. Pleasant dreams.
 
kobrakai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gramma: if you feel you must get graphic about sex and reproduction


I didn't read the article (this is Fark after all) but what in this program do you find too graphic?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.