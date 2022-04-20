 Skip to content
(ArabNews)   Turkey invades Iraq   (arabnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Isn't this how the first World War started?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have fun storming the castle... or mosques... whatever!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.


And aren't the Kurds our allies?

farking hell
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't this how the first World War started?


No
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.


That quote was chilling, the oh shiat moment in the article.  The map will soon see a lot of fires.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not now, Turkey.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the western world will jump at the chance to arm these upstart defenders who... *producer speaks in earpiece*

And now we go to sports with Tom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What Kurd possibly go wrong?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Erdogan is another Putin: he wants to get the band back together and be Caliph.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes - now is clearly the time for this. Guess we should just be amazed/grateful we made it this far.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.


Are they, though?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kurds in the way?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, Turkey has a tendency to attack the Kurdish people whenever they need a distraction from their corrupt government.

\thanks, Sykes and Pico!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

Are they, though?


For clarification, i meant that as in "are we sure Turkey is the US' and Europes ally"?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

And aren't the Kurds our allies?

farking hell


After Trump hung them out to dry, maybe not.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a fun development.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

Are they, though?

For clarification, i meant that as in "are we sure Turkey is the US' and Europes ally"?


Only on paper. Erdogan's a fan of Putin.
 
pd2001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And nothing will be done because we need the Turks as NATO partners, right now more than ever.

Unfortunately, the Kurds were one of the factors that would've made Russia's imminent departure more uncomfortable for Assad.

This was foreseeable on Turkey's part. I think someone even mentioned it a few hundred threads or so ago.
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What Kurd possibly go wrong?


Let me count the wheys
 
Wessoman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yuck. I knew things were gonna get bad when Japan started to bang on the kettle wanting the Kuril Islands back, but I've always known that World War III is imminent: As Russia is being shown to be an absolute paper tiger, a LOT of countries are going to start doing what they always wanted to do if Russia didn't exist.  And here is what Turkey is doing now. Turkey has always wanted to genocide the Kurds, but never did so because the Turks didn't want to give Russia an excuse to fully back and arm the PKK. Now that we all know Russia can't do jack, and the only thing standing in the way of Turkey is a strongly worded letter from the US state department, well, here we go.

Expect a lot of other countries to do a lot of nasty stuff in the near future, as people figure out that Russia has absolutely no strength and the geopolitical balance begins to wildly tilt.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Are they white?  No? *shrugs* Oh those poor people in Ukraine! Something must be done!"
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby's headline probably should have specified who's being targeted.
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: west.la.lawyer: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

And aren't the Kurds our allies?

farking hell

After Trump hung them out to dry, maybe not.


I'm getting mixed messages.

"Alongside artillery, T129B helicopters, drones and F-16 fighters, Turkey's Special Forces and elite commando units were also deployed as part of the campaign that reportedly struck targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions."

"Both the US and the EU have already designated the PKK as a terror group."

Seems like Turkey is going after a group that the US considers an enemy while also giving the middle finger to the US.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The cross-border action, named Operation Claw Lock, came a day after Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

It's weird to be reminded how universal the whole "post-truth era" thing is. Not just happening in America and Russia, but everywhere.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

433: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

That quote was chilling, the oh shiat moment in the article.  The map will soon see a lot of fires.


It's a blatantly obvious appeal to the longstanding identity of local standing against European, Christian "intervention" in the Middle East. By painting the PKK as stooges of European Christian crusaders, Turkey is trying to head off the long-running tradition of "whelp, non-Muslim foreigners are attacking, time to teach them once more how badly we can f*ck them up!"

Europe isn't the target audience of that statement. Local populations and militants are.
 
Slappy McCynical
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."


"We will have peace if we have to go to war to do it!!!"
Every dictator ever
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Erdogan has strong evidence they were part of the attempted coup.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel like we're missing out on the "world is distracted, quick, invade someone" action going on. Maybe we should float the Atlantic fleet down to Cuba.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Yuck. I knew things were gonna get bad when Japan started to bang on the kettle wanting the Kuril Islands back, but I've always known that World War III is imminent: As Russia is being shown to be an absolute paper tiger, a LOT of countries are going to start doing what they always wanted to do if Russia didn't exist.  And here is what Turkey is doing now. Turkey has always wanted to genocide the Kurds, but never did so because the Turks didn't want to give Russia an excuse to fully back and arm the PKK. Now that we all know Russia can't do jack, and the only thing standing in the way of Turkey is a strongly worded letter from the US state department, well, here we go.

Expect a lot of other countries to do a lot of nasty stuff in the near future, as people figure out that Russia has absolutely no strength and the geopolitical balance begins to wildly tilt.


Turkey would never genocide a people.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great.

Now we can add Erdogan to the list of world's biggest assholes.

/Trump, Putin, Orban, Duterte, Khan, Assad...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

Uhhh... guys... you know you're in NATO, right? The US and almost all of Europe are your allies.

Are they, though?

For clarification, i meant that as in "are we sure Turkey is the US' and Europes ally"?


Kinda sorta.
I mean, they have been helpful getting drones into the hands of the Ukraine military.
I'm not sure that would have happened without a bit of pressure from other NATO countries.
But being part of NATO does not mean we are going to be taking warm showers together.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh fun  😑
 
zeroman987 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The pants pissing in this thread shows how no one reads the article.

These are actions against the PKK which is a terrorist group according to the EU and US, and the operation is (mostly) sanctioned by Baghdad.

Despite the rhetoric used by the Turkish government, it is hard for me to get worked up about air strikes against a group that the US and the EU have designated as a terror group.

If they start murdering Kurdish civilians again, it's time to start pants pissing, but acting like targeted air strikes against terrorists, sanctioned by the Iraqi government, is the start of world war 3 is the type of moronic shiat I would expect from QAnon turds with an Armageddon boner.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: The cross-border action, named Operation Claw Lock, came a day after Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

It's weird to be reminded how universal the whole "post-truth era" thing is. Not just happening in America and Russia, but everywhere.


It's almost as if the information superhighway doesn't really work when disinformation and state sponsored propaganda are freely disseminated and quality information is either hidden behind a paywall or wrapped up in Academic or Technical language.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If Barzani's involved, then it would appear to be a joint operation between the official Kurdish authorities in Erbil and Turkey. You can't be tolerating rocket attacks on Erbil's airport, a major city with 1.2 million people. If  the Iraqi government can't restore peace, then why not invite the Turks in?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: The cross-border action, named Operation Claw Lock, came a day after Turkey's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said: "We will save Syria and Iraq from the hands of the US and Europe, and bring peace there."

It's weird to be reminded how universal the whole "post-truth era" thing is. Not just happening in America and Russia, but everywhere.


If you think that mealy-mouthed propaganda BS is a new phenomenon I got news for you.
 
