 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Shooting suspect's rosary leads police to nail a man named Jesus. He is Imprisoned   (8newsnow.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Las Vegas, Nevada, Battery, Nevada, Las Vegas police, Felony, Convenience store, convenience store, English-language films  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well that about wraps it up for god.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll be back out in a couple of days.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he going to do - forgive them? Turn the other cheek? Ooh, real scary.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's already turning water into toilet hooch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: What's he going to do - forgive them? Turn the other cheek? Ooh, real scary.


"Am I a farking joke to you?"
troyjonathanritchie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police asked if he wanted to go to confession.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like a case of Industrial Disease!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GIVE US BARABBAS!!1!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Overheard in the jail cell:

"Jesus is coming."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.