(Some Guy)   The good news is you are not lactose intolerant. The bad news is you have colon cancer   (thecharlestonpress.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was also diagnosed with celiac disease, which requires him to eat a gluten-free diet.

How do you even live to 39 without knowing you have Celiac disease?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 39-year-old Dan Gut,

Stopped reading right there.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I get my butt light tomorrow, thanks Subby
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is pretty much the same as my story, except I did try to schedule a colonoscopy as soon as it was apparent something was very wrong. The soonest appointment was something like 7 months out.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This article is written by someone with no medical knowledge. Polyps don't "travel around the body." And I sincerely doubt this man had his entire colon removed. Good advice, but terrible writing.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: This article is written by someone with no medical knowledge. Polyps don't "travel around the body." And I sincerely doubt this man had his entire colon removed. Good advice, but terrible writing.


Yes!  And phantom sources, poorly constructed sentences, and precancerous growths than will kill!  I think the internet should really have is lower our standards some in longer of the onslaught of "content."
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dodecahedron: This article is written by someone with no medical knowledge. Polyps don't "travel around the body." And I sincerely doubt this man had his entire colon removed. Good advice, but terrible writing.


Hey man you write for the audience ur tryin to reach
 
