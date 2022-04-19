 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Port of LA during pandemic: We have problems. Shanghai: Hold my beer   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is never gonna end, is it?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would you say that those ships have been...


...Shannghaied???

😎
 
covalesj
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks OBiden.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop buying stuff made in China. For instance, I get my artisanal condoms from crafter ladies on Etsy who hand-knit them themselves keeping the money (and supply chains) right here in the good ol' USA.
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?


No, it isn't. Time moves forward and things change. The shipping system and pre-pandemic health conditions will never return.

Anyways, this was a long time coming. I think the 2019 conditions will be seen as the peak of globalization in hindsight. That's not to say we won't have a global economy and significant international trade but the idea of "just in time" has reached the maximum and will have to be adjusted. Things will have to get a little bit more local, a little more hedged, a little less "perfect".
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?


Coming next: post-mask-mandate new Covid variant.

Mrs. Harlee and I have to travel somewhere today. We are taking OC Access, (probably a short bus, with 8 dual seats and about 3 feet of distancing between passengers when full) and I fear the worst. Wondering what the odds are of getting at least one maskless Plague Rat who triumphantly sneezes on everyone else. We'll just wear our KN95's, decontaminate when we return home, and hope for the best.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adamatari: Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?

No, it isn't. Time moves forward and things change. The shipping system and pre-pandemic health conditions will never return.

Anyways, this was a long time coming. I think the 2019 conditions will be seen as the peak of globalization in hindsight. That's not to say we won't have a global economy and significant international trade but the idea of "just in time" has reached the maximum and will have to be adjusted. Things will have to get a little bit more local, a little more hedged, a little less "perfect".


For goodness sakes a little less JIT.

We stretched that to its limit and the system absolutely cannot handle any shocks.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adamatari: Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?

No, it isn't. Time moves forward and things change. The shipping system and pre-pandemic health conditions will never return.

Anyways, this was a long time coming. I think the 2019 conditions will be seen as the peak of globalization in hindsight. That's not to say we won't have a global economy and significant international trade but the idea of "just in time" has reached the maximum and will have to be adjusted. Things will have to get a little bit more local, a little more hedged, a little less "perfect".


I've heard the term "near shoring" to describe attempts to keep supply closer at hand.

/I hate business jargon
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just-In-Time was always a stupid idea. In a global supply chain, you only need 1 blip to crash the system. Here's a tip. Make more stuff in your own country, and hold more stock in warehouses.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?


It will end when we decide commit the resources and effort to end it.

So, nope.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Traffic's worse than D.C.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Several months ago, I saw a breakdown of shipping times from my company's logistics department.  The port of LA was delayed by something like 35 days, but Seattle was only 3.  They never got into why that is though.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?


It will. When we line up executives infront of live bomb range targets and test some new weapons. Then make sure the newcomers know what their fate will be if they keep putting money infront of functionality
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

adamatari: Blahbbs: This is never gonna end, is it?

No, it isn't. Time moves forward and things change. The shipping system and pre-pandemic health conditions will never return.

Anyways, this was a long time coming. I think the 2019 conditions will be seen as the peak of globalization in hindsight. That's not to say we won't have a global economy and significant international trade but the idea of "just in time" has reached the maximum and will have to be adjusted. Things will have to get a little bit more local, a little more hedged, a little less "perfect".


I never understood how JIT supply chains were ever considered a good idea.  At its best, it made bean counters happy by making the guy upstream from you warehouse your stuff so you didn't have to.  There is no such thing as instant manufacturing & shipping.
 
Muta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That image looks chaotic but it is about as chaotic as rest of the east coast of China.

Fark user imageView Full Size


http://www.n8dnx.org/live-ship-tracking/
 
