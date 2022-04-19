 Skip to content
(YouTube) Hero Tank Girl is real   (youtube.com)
41
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Long live tank girl!
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.


nerdist.com
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That was a really interesting look at the loader and gunner working together, with her making visual checks downrange and them working in rythm, on top of then making it seem fun. In the middle of fighting for their lives and country. 
The good guys, vastly outnumbered, are winning this war on a lot of fronts. The media and "propaganda" arm for Ukraine is just killing it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That was a really interesting look at the loader and gunner working together, with her making visual checks downrange and them working in rythm, on top of then making it seem fun. In the middle of fighting for their lives and country. 
The good guys, vastly outnumbered, are winning this war on a lot of fronts. The media and "propaganda" arm for Ukraine is just killing it.


I just hope that the music doesn't lead to fatal distraction like it nearly did for Doug Masters.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.


I don't think it was a very good movie, all things considered, but it was interesting.

I love Lori Petty's work, it's got a Malcolm McDowell villain, they didn't shoot it with the goddamn lights off, and there's lots of energy.

Whenever it shows up on cable, I watch it again and enjoy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is tub girl.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Ice T is a kangaroo.  Your argument is invalid.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she appears to be enjoying herself
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I neeed a hero (click-Boom!)......."
/and I usually don't tear up to stuff like this.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep Will Smith's wife's name out subby's  FARKing mouth!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny 5 is alive!
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old family friend did make up for tank girl. I had the chance to see set photos before release at dinner in Phoenix (she drove up from Tucson).

Latest thing she's done that I'm aware of...
She was max rebo in boba fett. She's in with the house of mouse and has been working on all the Star Wars projects.

/go Ukraine
 
Icanhazcrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tank Girl This one is also her.  Makeup perfect and dead Russians ... yes plz.

https://twitter.com/earphorny/status/1515703124568203264
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got her in Broforce what a great game
Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: So is tub girl.


Ahhh nooo
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only hope my future wife can respond to "Honey, tell them about the time you farked up a bunch of Russians."
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Jet Girl:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she's spectacular!

That's marrying material right there...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 275x183]

Ice T is a kangaroo.  Your argument is invalid.


A brunette Naomi Watts as Jet Girl.  Meow.
Fark user image
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That was a really interesting look at the loader and gunner working together, with her making visual checks downrange and them working in rythm, on top of then making it seem fun. In the middle of fighting for their lives and country. 
The good guys, vastly outnumbered, are winning this war on a lot of fronts. The media and "propaganda" arm for Ukraine is just killing it.


Can't speak to doing it in combat, but yes, when a tank crew is working well it is fun.  See all the YT videos of people shooting some big gun with a smile on their face?

Now do that with a 120mm cannon.  The experience is visceral- you feel it far more than you hear it.  The entire 60+ ton machine rocks back when you pull the trigger and the round heads downrange at twice the speed of a 30-06.  You feel like the literal Lord of Destruction.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I just got her in Broforce what a great game
[Fark user image image 350x210]


Damn, didn't know she was a character, need to start playing again.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That was a really interesting look at the loader and gunner working together, with her making visual checks downrange and them working in rythm, on top of then making it seem fun. In the middle of fighting for their lives and country. 
The good guys, vastly outnumbered, are winning this war on a lot of fronts. The media and "propaganda" arm for Ukraine is just killing it.


Literally
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.


Woot, I'm not alone!

/please be serious
//please, please, please
///I still love it if you aren't
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Icanhazcrack: Tank Girl This one is also her.  Makeup perfect and dead Russians ... yes plz.

https://twitter.com/earphorny/status/1515703124568203264


Went looking for dead Russians.

Saw none.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.


Not the best movie but a fun movie to watch.   Malcolm McDowell scene chewing alone makes it worth the watch


Fark user image
 
comrade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I always assumed you had to wear ear mufflers inside a tank when shooting. It's not too loud in there?
 
Tater1337
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.


oh hell no

you are not alone

never EVER think you are alone when it comes to tank girl

/kant
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have the BIGGEST hard-on right now.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I have the BIGGEST hard-on right now.


Hers' is bigger, harder and shoots way better than yours ever will, though.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

comrade: I always assumed you had to wear ear mufflers inside a tank when shooting. It's not too loud in there?


You should- they're built into the helmets you wear along with microphones since you can't hear each other over the noise.  My guess is that they just don't have the gear- probably a captured tank

/Wore earplugs under the CVC as well
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.

[nerdist.com image 615x817]


Tank Girl is wonderful. The movie not so much.
 
SusanY
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Finnish woman I know wanted to be trained for tanks, but they wouldn't let her. (Compulsory National Service in Finland, so she did all the military basic training, but not everyone gets to do stuff like heavy armour). My understanding is that some of those training courses are restricted because they're expensive. The Finnish armeD forceS could certainly get women volunteering for those roles if they needed more people,
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.

Woot, I'm not alone!

/please be serious
//please, please, please
///I still love it if you aren't


Damn right. Love the soundtrack, too. It just worked.
 
SusanY
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
(I just looked it up, and conscription in Finland is only compulsory for guys, so my friend must have volunteered.)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.

I don't think it was a very good movie, all things considered, but it was interesting.

I love Lori Petty's work, it's got a Malcolm McDowell villain, they didn't shoot it with the goddamn lights off, and there's lots of energy.

Whenever it shows up on cable, I watch it again and enjoy.


Lori Petty had quite a run in the early 90s as the spunky short-haired bad-ass girl.  Loved her in Point Break.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

batlock666: I prefer Jet Girl:

[Fark user image 382x466]


Elton Motello Jet Boy Jet Girl
Youtube KgbtLJyLDu8


jet boy feeling left out
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Morning Train" by Sheena Easton would have also worked.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Demetrius: I've long felt that I was the only one that appreciated that movie.

[nerdist.com image 615x817]


Tiny Tina, the Later Years
 
