 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   These Harry Potter spinoffs are really getting out of hand   (fox9.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, hotel employee, Bloomington police, wizard wand, previous calls, criminal complaint, 16-inch wand, trespass notice  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, this is better than the last 3 movies.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Harry Potter wasn't having any of that hocus-pocus.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a racist wizard seems pretty canon for a JKR story.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A bowl of room keys? Who still does that? Are the room numbers clearly labelled also? Stupid backwards hotel.
 
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just walk away and you'll be fine.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: A bowl of room keys? Who still does that? Are the room numbers clearly labelled also? Stupid backwards hotel.


The whole point of a bowl of keys is not knowing!

Although JKR would want to know what was assigned at birth.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


Pictured above, the latest Harry Potter spinoff and also the new office dress code.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Wizard wand."  Is that what we're calling it, now?

/What happened to your "rod of smiting"?
//Still better than that "staff of the magi" phase you went through...
///3rd Edition forever!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Wizard wand."  Is that what we're calling it, now?

/What happened to your "rod of smiting"?
//Still better than that "staff of the magi" phase you went through...
///3rd Edition forever!


Rod of Wonder FTW
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a little known fact that most words in the magical language are homophones of racial slurs.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Wizard wand."  Is that what we're calling it, now?

/What happened to your "rod of smiting"?
//Still better than that "staff of the magi" phase you went through...
///3rd Edition forever!

Rod of Wonder FTW


And my new porn name is Rod Wonder.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: A bowl of room keys? Who still does that? Are the room numbers clearly labelled also? Stupid backwards hotel.


Swinger party at the hotel, baby!
Whipping out my wand and I'm ready for fun!
But the desk clerk said wave your wand and disappear,
There ain't no swinging alone, you gotta bring a plus one.
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Wizard wand."  Is that what we're calling it, now?

/What happened to your "rod of smiting"?
//Still better than that "staff of the magi" phase you went through...
///3rd Edition forever!

Rod of Wonder FTW

And my new porn name is Rod Wonder.


Bad. Would not click.

Yet strangely aroused and desire to click.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.