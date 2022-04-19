 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Canada to send heavy artillery to Ukraine, make Russia the sorry ones for a change   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
49
    More: Spiffy, United States, European Union, Artillery, Russia, President of the United States, European Commission, Mr. Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden  
•       •       •

Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden could take a few clues, eh?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they sent all their spare weapons to Ukraine.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the russian propaganda machine will spin Canada supplying ukraine with weapons to help stop the murderous russian spree.

Canada is like the New Zealand of the northern hemisphere - not known for being warhawks.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


Like cutting off your nose, despite your face.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us hope that they use the very last shell for each piece to spike the tube.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Let us hope that they use the very last shell for each piece to spike the tube.


Unlike the Russian clownbrigage, the side fighting for freedom actually brought ammo.

/and you spike canon with a termite grenadine
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the Russians to start complaining about the west staging/enabling attacks on Russian territory from Ukraine & how unfair it all is to encroach on their sovereign territory. It's going to be hi-larious.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: I like how they sent all their spare weapons to Ukraine.


Aren't all weapons spare weapons in Canada?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The federal government earmarked $500-million for additional military aid in its budget this month but has yet to detail how it will be spent.

I hope they send angry beavers.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good, but not enough, need moar!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...


And Ukrainian troops are about, sorry, aboot to start training on more advanced weapons the U.S. has sent.

Soorry, Canada, your bags of stale Timbits ain't that impressive.
 
korteks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: The federal government earmarked $500-million for additional military aid in its budget this month but has yet to detail how it will be spent.

I hope they send angry beavers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Newfadian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Russians should be lucky thats all we are sending.

Gander
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Waiting for the Russians to start complaining about the west staging/enabling attacks on Russian territory from Ukraine & how unfair it all is to encroach on their sovereign territory. It's going to be hi-larious.


No not really, we'll see...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many armored zambonis are they sending?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


THIS.

WE should already be pounding Russian lines, DAMNED THE EMPTY NUKE THREATS.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


Ukraine's already using the artillery and 40,000 shells we sent previously, dipshiat.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today we finally decided to sanction more Russians, including Putin's daughters.

We really ought to be sanctioning all Russian nationals who haven't at least already been granted some kind of visa during the immigration process in a Western democratic state.  And then all of us Western democratic states should be kicking out any and all Russians within our borders who qualified for the sanctioning.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The U.S. should be going through our airplane graveyard and sending some of them to the Ukraine. Oh, I know that done of these are in any condition to fly but some of them might be in good enough condition to fool the Russians into thinking they can fly and they might make for some nice decoys for missile and artillery strikes. In other words, start scattering these around the country along flat, straight stretches of roads, at older air ports that are currently not being used, etc., and let the Russians waste some of their munitions.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How many armored zambonis are they sending?


You'll have to ask the Canadian Secretary of Defense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Juc: good, but not enough, need moar!


From what I understand the US is giving the anti artillery radar maybe? So they fire and that arc of fire is traded and soon no more battery.
/it's not CRAM but it could be a game changer
/ /as in ru finds out how to use self propelled armored artillery  properly /or doesn't
///shakes magic 8 ball... outlook not so good.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: The U.S. should be going through our airplane graveyard and sending some of them to the Ukraine. Oh, I know that done of these are in any condition to fly but some of them might be in good enough condition to fool the Russians into thinking they can fly and they might make for some nice decoys for missile and artillery strikes. In other words, start scattering these around the country along flat, straight stretches of roads, at older air ports that are currently not being used, etc., and let the Russians waste some of their munitions.


Inflatable decoys work just as well and are much, much easier to ship.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Like cutting off your nose, despite your face.


TO SPITE YOUR FACE.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: The federal government earmarked $500-million for additional military aid in its budget this month but has yet to detail how it will be spent.

I hope they send angry beavers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How would they help?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...


They need air support. Biden shouldn't have blocked Poland from giving them Mig-29s
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...


That's OK.
He will be back criticizing Biden for doing that.
As if he cares about any of that, or anything or anybody other than himself.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Juc: good, but not enough, need moar!

From what I understand the US is giving the anti artillery radar maybe?


Ukraine is already using quite a few that we'd previously sent, and more on the way.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...

They need air support. Biden shouldn't have blocked Poland from giving them Mig-29s


A) not what happened
B) Kirby said.. again, just earlier today, that Ukraine has more fixed wing craft today than they did two weeks ago
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...

They need air support. Biden shouldn't have blocked Poland from giving them Mig-29s

A) not what happened
B) Kirby said.. again, just earlier today, that Ukraine has more fixed wing craft today than they did two weeks ago


They need fighters, bombers and attack aircraft. Not transports.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x582]

The U.S. should be going through our airplane graveyard and sending some of them to the Ukraine. Oh, I know that done of these are in any condition to fly but some of them might be in good enough condition to fool the Russians into thinking they can fly and they might make for some nice decoys for missile and artillery strikes. In other words, start scattering these around the country along flat, straight stretches of roads, at older air ports that are currently not being used, etc., and let the Russians waste some of their munitions.


Should we ship them over on larger planes?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kind of useless without air support and anti air defenses.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I wonder how the russian propaganda machine will spin Canada supplying ukraine with weapons to help stop the murderous russian spree.

Canada is like the New Zealand of the northern hemisphere - not known for being warhawks.


After Ukraine and Russia, Canada has the most Ukrainians within its borders (not just %, actual numbers). I live in a city with about 15% of the population with Ukrainian heritage. You can send your kids to Ukrainian immersion schools, and almost everyone knew at least one kid who celebrated Christmas and Easter a week after the rest of us growing up. I have zero Ukrainian blood, but consider pierogi (the Poles settled in the city first, so they got to name the dumplings) and holubtsi comfort food.

Our Deputy Prime Minister is Chrystia Freeland who got banned from russia back in 2014 before it was cool (and was a KGB target as a student activist in 1989-1990). Canada-Ukraine ties are pretty strong.
 
calufrax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
mark625
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: studebaker hoch: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Like cutting off your nose, despite your face.

TO SPITE YOUR FACE.


And no comma needed.

/pet peave
//for all intensive porpoises
///it's "eat your cake and have it too"
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


We're sending them artillery. An entire division's worth, plus 40,000 rounds of 155mm.
Don't get edgy if you don't know what you're talking about.
 
scanman61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Juc: good, but not enough, need moar!

From what I understand the US is giving the anti artillery radar maybe? So they fire and that arc of fire is traded and soon no more battery.
/it's not CRAM but it could be a game changer
/ /as in ru finds out how to use self propelled armored artillery  properly /or doesn't
///shakes magic 8 ball... outlook not so good.


Counterbattery radar combined with drone spotters could get very interesting.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: tinfoil-hat maggie: Juc: good, but not enough, need moar!

From what I understand the US is giving the anti artillery radar maybe?

Ukraine is already using quite a few that we'd previously sent, and more on the way.


Sorta figured, but things move so fast. I mean seriously, I think that this will be described as the first modern war. Sure drones have been used all over but this one.
/I'm just watching, reading
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canada doesn't have any spare heavy artillery there are only 40  modern guns in the entire  army. Most likely it will be purchased from some third nation's old Soviet stockpile. Anyway here's what modern Canadian artillery may look like.

canadian artillery wake up
Youtube gOPEpsGJyCs
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


The US has sent VASTLY more equipment to support Ukraine's military than anyone other than Russia.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I wonder how the russian propaganda machine will spin Canada supplying ukraine with weapons to help stop the murderous russian spree.

Canada is like the New Zealand of the northern hemisphere - not known for being warhawks.


"Canada, that American puppet state that sent troops to fight in their failed Nazi Imperialist adventure in Afghanistan, is slavishly following their American masters into supporting Ukrainian Nazis."
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: The Bestest: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

Literally pledged more artillery earlier today...

And Ukrainian troops are about, sorry, aboot to start training on more advanced weapons the U.S. has sent.

Soorry, Canada, your bags of stale Timbits ain't that impressive.


That's a bit of a ridiculous take. These artillery pieces would be incredibly useful against the Russian columns which line up ridiculously close on major highways for a couple dozen miles.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?

THIS.

WE should already be pounding Russian lines, DAMNED THE EMPTY NUKE THREATS.


Hahha! Billions dead are such a FUNNY JOKE!!!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish they (and many others) had started sending these gifts a couple of months ago.

/ when it was blindingly obvious that an invasion was imminent
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x582]

The U.S. should be going through our airplane graveyard and sending some of them to the Ukraine. Oh, I know that done of these are in any condition to fly but some of them might be in good enough condition to fool the Russians into thinking they can fly and they might make for some nice decoys for missile and artillery strikes. In other words, start scattering these around the country along flat, straight stretches of roads, at older air ports that are currently not being used, etc., and let the Russians waste some of their munitions.


Yay! Violate anti-nuclear treaties so Russia has political cover to start using nuclear weapons. WHAT AN AMAZING IDEA!!!!
 
kabloink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
War is (swear word in Comic Sans)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few clues, eh?


Like the $800 million being worked on right now?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.