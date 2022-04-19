 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Federal judge orders FBI to speed up the release of records, ruling in favor of Finders Keepers   (wjactv.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love a great record release party.

whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The pair eventually led the FBI to a remote site 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh

That was dumb. Dig, shut up, and for God's sake don't buy a pink Caddy
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I look forward to being able to cite Finders Keepers v FBI in a newspaper article, and have people say, Oh ha ha... waitaminute... wtf he wasn't just making that up????
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Losers and weepers unavailable for comment.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Send in the hounds
 
