 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Cows on the loose after cattle truck crash on I-80. Traffic should be moooving soon   (wgntv.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Cattle, cattle truck, Cowboy, Illinois, Joliet, Illinois, County Animal Control, Will County, Illinois, English-language films  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Twister-cows
Youtube V4a35U3VU1w
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God help us if they get guns!!!!

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dear headline, you had 'udder disaster' handed to you on a farking plate...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that sounds like it might be horrible.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imbrial: dear headline, you had 'udder disaster' handed to you on a farking plate...


Calm your teats.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cows on the loose
Ain't no surprise
Pour me a milk and I'll moo you some lies
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why would you name your town Joilet? It sounds like...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Why would you name your town Joilet? It sounds like...


Tow lee yet?
 
kabloink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought this was a repeat, but the last cows loose was on I-5.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kabloink: I thought this was a repeat, but the last cows loose was on I-5.

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Now you're just milking it...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

imbrial: dear headline, you had 'udder disaster' handed to you on a farking plate...


Maybe subby hasn't "graduated" from Bovine University yet.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think I can stomach this, hopefully they can get them back into four compartments.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smells like bull
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Love the cows just sitting by the side of the road.

"Yeah."
"Whatever."
"Moo."
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.