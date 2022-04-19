 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Awkward Family Photo)   Caption this little guy's internal dialogue   (cdn.gazillions.com) divider line
15
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 1:01 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.gazillions.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Oy
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Dear Highlights,

You're not going to believe this...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I have no idea who these people are.  I'd like to go home now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Call the police!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, Nature is clearly a failure. My only hope is Nurture.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A SISTER!!
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someday, I'll hit him with a surprise left.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I wonder if I'm going to be bald, fat, or both?"
 
0100010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I've seen what they do in the bedroom.  The horror..."
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hate long goodbyes. Just throw me in the volcano already.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sir, thirty minutes ago I was at Chuck E Cheese and I have know idea who these people are.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
worst.reincarnation.ever.
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't become an internet meme, don't become an internet meme
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My prom date's going to see this in 10 years.
 
Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.