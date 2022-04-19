 Skip to content
(WWLP)   Why mess around with running up and down the street pirating UPS packages from porches when it is much easier to pirate the whole truck?
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Springfield Police are looking for the public's help to identify a person who stole an Amazon truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's easier to steal an Amazon truck, like the one in the article.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stealing UPS trucks? I thought they had already moved up to robbing UPS trains.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Go gurl.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's not go crazy, but I'm pretty sure that's Prince.

Gosh, he's really let himself go since he died. It's a darned shame.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I stick to car-jacking Uber drivers. Nobody can trace those guys.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lesson one. Don't leave the keys in the ignition Dumbass.
 
