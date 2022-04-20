 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Meet "cancel culture," 1900 edition   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
    Temperance movement, Caroline Amelia Nation, Carrie Nation, Carry Nation, Kansas City, Wichita, Kansas, David A. Nation  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inspiring the folks who pushed for Prohibition.

Organized crime thanks Carrie Nation for firing up one of the worst ideas in American history.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The original Karen.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tar and feathers fun or noose deeply disturbing

/oh no alcohol, that was pretty stupid
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like Babe Ruth in drag
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: She looks like Babe Ruth in drag


Indeed, she is a handsome woman with a good sturdy build. Undoubtedly not prone to fits of female hysteria or afflicted with ailments associated with a weak constitution such as ague or dropsy.
 
