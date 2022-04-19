 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   'I got your restitution right here' mugshot fits man who burned down an entire Home Depot while shoplifting tools   (ktvu.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
king of the hill : mega lo mart explodes!
Youtube ephTpUsYPxY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, when your douchebaggery is visible from space you know you been up to some serious shenanipants.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was visible from space?

Damn, that's pretty impressive actually
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
kron4.comView Full Size
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's pretty impressive in a couple of ways that he managed to set a fire that took out an entire large big box store. Did the place have no sprinklers?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lol.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's pretty impressive in a couple of ways that he managed to set a fire that took out an entire large big box store. Did the place have no sprinklers?


Apparently they didn't go off. Which is also bad.

Still, setting off a fire so you can steal some tools is probably the worse douchebaggery.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The fire has raised questions about safety inside the Home Depot. The sprinkler system apparently did not activate as the flames raced through the aisles, forcing panicked shoppers and employees to run for safety.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The huge fire was detected from space.

Seems like someone calling 911 would have had a quicker response, rather than waiting for the fire to be detected from space.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Please be the hackenasack homedepot....please be hackensack......


Damnit.
 
