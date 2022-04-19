 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(7 News Australia)   "Best mom ever" sign offends Australian mum   (7news.com.au) divider line
30
    More: Fail, Mother, Woolworths supermarket customer, Australia, NSW shopper Shelly, History of Australia, Woolies' Mother, Human development, local store  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 5:15 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Australian for "Karen"?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you talking about Martha?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's Australian for "Karen"?


coont
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(also i'm a new zealander so I can use that word)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm offended she's offended.
GAME. SET. MATCH. YANKEELAND!
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And then sign jumped up and ripped her throat out...as all things in Aussieville are wont to do.

/I hope her kids put her in the worst retirement home they can find when the time comes
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When people say folks are just looking for things to be offended by this is what they mean. its a 7$ picture frame. Do you think the Chinese people shipping it give a fark Mum ?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"This is just unAustralian. Lift your game Woolies."

It's "up your game" or "raise your game" would also be acceptable. Get your shiat together Australia.
 
docsigma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine having such a simple, stress-free life that you even HAVE TIME to be upset like this woman is.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cool your shat sheila....
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok, (Australian slang for friend)
 
Chuck87
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To me, Mom seems like a better abbreviated word for Mother than "Mum".  Of course, both are better than Moth.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Piss off, ya flamin' galah!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, but "Best Mum ever" in Australia only means you've had 2 or fewer babies become dingo chow.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nu Wurries.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is a "Woolies", Karen?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a $6 frame with a 'suggested' image in it. Like the ones with a happy couple in it that no one knows.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's Australian for "Karen"?


uǝɹɐʞ
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chuck87: To me, Mom seems like a better abbreviated word for Mother than "Mum".  Of course, both are better than Moth.


I can see why people say mum because that's the sound that happens when one says mother.  Saying mother with the same pronunciation as mom sounds like a shiatty take on a Russian accent. That said, I've usually said mom
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: And then sign jumped up and ripped her throat out...as all things in Aussieville are wont to do.

/I hope her kids put her in the worst retirement home they can find when the time comes


You missed that it was American.

She was probably offended that it *didn't* try to jump up and rip her throat out.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It's Bensonmum."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's Australian for "Karen"?


Do they still say sheila in Australia?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's "up your game"


Or just "up yours" for short.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Australians NEVER use Mom. Wasn't worth a rant, more worthy of a laugh, but it's never how we spell that word. An Aussie mum would be a bit weirded out to receive that print because unless she's an American immigrant she's never been called 'mom'.

/Had a mate from Sunderland in the UK who mentioned he was disappointed to note that back in his home town it was increasingly rare to see mothers' day cards addressed to "Mam" which is the Geordie/Mackem word.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So does that make her racist? Pretty sure it does by fark standards
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was going to object to "Last time I checked, we're living in Australia and Woolies is an Australian store. ", but that turns out to be true. Turns out the guy who started it in Australia was dared to register it with the same name as the American store, and it worked as the Trademark was still available.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

replacementcool: (also i'm a new zealander so I can use that word)


Query: Is it okay to call people from Middle Earth "Kiwis", or are only you allowed to use that word?

And I don't mean in a condescending (since context is everything)manner, but like a jovial "What up, my kiwi!"?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.