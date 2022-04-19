 Skip to content
(WVNS TV)   I'm sorry officer, I thought you said License and Methestration   (wvnstv.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was riding with a friend (who is close to 70) and he was pulled over.   He inadvertently gave the officer his Visa card rather than his license.   On the other hand, this cop (probably in his 20s) called my friend "sonny."
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ahh WV.  The Florida of the North.

/former WVian
//there was a police chase down my former street yesterday...which was...nice?
///three for WV
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
West Virginia.....methy momma.....
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"That's not mine."

Worth a shot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: "That's not mine."

Worth a shot.


"I was holding it for a friend"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate to judge people just based on their mug shots but this screams: "My career as the mall Santa is now ruined"
wboy.comView Full Size
 
