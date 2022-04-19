 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nigerian Spider-Man. Nigerian Spider-Man. Does whatever a Nigerian Spider does   (bbc.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the Nigerian Ramones to do the soundtrack.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/bitten by a radioactive lasagna
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was always partial to Italian Spider-Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hello. I am your Friendly Nigerian Spider-Man. I am sending you this email to let you know that I am desperately fighting Doctor Goblin and the Green Octopus, and need your help! My web-shooter are almost out of fluid and I urgently need funds to re-supply! If you send money for me to buy web-fluid, I will send you the money I receive from the photos of the fight, estimated payment of $10,000, to repay you...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's just dimensional warping.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 225x225]

/bitten by a radioactive lasagna


Lol. You win today's Cyber! Congrats.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that Anansi?  I don't think I'd want him after me.
 
Katwang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish I could help his cause. Unfortunately, who knew Nigeria is nothing but a country of princes needing my banking info to save their fortunes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer the Thai version -

Mercury Man (6/11) Movie CLIP - Mercury Man Arrives (2006) HD
Youtube Mu4AuoaIuHg
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DC's Spiderman is Black and African

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [Fark user image 850x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Angry Gets Shiat Done
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ng2810: DC's Spiderman is Black and African

[64.media.tumblr.com image 317x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


One of DC's Spider-Man characters is Black and African.

The other is literally Spider-Man

Fark user imageView Full Size


Josh Keaton voices Black Spider in Young Justice, and previously voiced Peter Parker in the earlier Spectacular Spider-Man series.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Tyrone Slothrop: [Fark user image 850x600]

[Fark user image 850x566]

Angry Gets Shiat Done


While looking for that image, I discovered Anasi Boys is being made into a series for Amazon, so that's something to look forward to. Hopefully it will have a better production than what American Gods turned into.
 
