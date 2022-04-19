 Skip to content
(41 Action News)   Dennis Miller had a worse time than James Stockdale in a mosh pit at a Martika concert, Cha Cha   (kshb.com) divider line
BionicCrab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline Subby
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was older than his jokes; guess not.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kooky.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you need to drive a massive vehicle, to make sure it's the other guy who dies.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I don't want to get off on a rant here, but the last time I was relevant O.J. was busy buying used cutlery at Martha Steward's Goin' to Prison Sale. bop-bop-bop."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is so obscure it makes Norma Desmond look like Wassily Kandinsky.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something ... Peloponnesian wars.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the little Polish guy okay?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Saget, Gottfried, Miller
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Hey Dennis, wanna try this NFL commentator gig?  You're perfect for it, I swear to god."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Menace Diller

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martika - Toy Soldiers
Youtube LvdLovAaYzM
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nice
 
dbrunker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was like Fark before the world wide web existed.  Rest in peace funny man.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/anybody got any abe vigoda pictures?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And I was old enough to see this when it came out... And when Dennis was doing weekend update, for that matter.

/Adjusts onion on belt
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

No, he died after 9/11.  That's when he went off the conservative deep end.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1980s Dennis Miller was the real-world spin off of Harry Ellis from Die Hard.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was my life, and I....am....outta here
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You cats are too hip.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
