(NPR)   Department of Education announces that about 40,000 student loan borrowers will be having their loans entirely canceled, effective immediately. No, not you   (npr.org) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fingers crossed for raerae
 
Murkanen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's another step in the right direction.  They just need to make sure they don't stop stepping.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It's not enough" FFP in 3...2...
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its a start
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: "It's not enough" FFP in 3...2...


Well, you brought it up first.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if all of the Brogressives will migrate to this thread now that they've shiat all over the other one from this morning?
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: "It's not enough" FFP in 3...2...


Happy to oblige: "it's not enough".
But it's a good start.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More bandaids on a wound gushing blood.  To this point Biden is choosing not to forgive all student loans.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a good start.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: "It's not enough" FFP in 3...2...


Well since you brought it up, it's not really but it's a nice start.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I paid my loans, so why should anyone else get help?" in 3...2...
"How come only to poors are getting loan forgiveness?" in 3...2...
"This is going to make a lot of people who responsibly paid their loans/don't mean the income requirements angry enough to vote of neo-fascists!" in 3...2...
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hell yeah!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I wonder if all of the Brogressives will migrate to this thread now that they've shiat all over the other one from this morning?


I wonder if all the Fark Centrists will stop complaining about people who want government to do better for its people.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a disaster for the Dems.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: Fingers crossed for raerae


If she does get forgiveness, watch out for flooding.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just $80,000 left and this Trump U. bachelor degree in Bigly Sciences is mine
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I fully support just canceling all student loan debt, but simply supporting the existing forgiveness programs (10 years for public service employees, 20 years for everyone else) would go a long way.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NuclearPenguins: I wonder if all of the Brogressives will migrate to this thread now that they've shiat all over the other one from this morning?

I wonder if all the Fark Centrists will stop complaining about people who want government to do better for its people.


youdensemotherfarker.jpg

I want those loans forgiven. All of them. Even though it doesn't benefit me one iota (except for having an educated population, of course)

I also enjoy making fun of useless poltab whiners.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!


At least this time the taxpayers benefit from it.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Correct, not me, but I'm happy for the people this DOES help, because I'm not a goddamn sociopath.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In case y'all don't know, thousands have already had their loans forgiven. There's a Facebook group that's there to help those who want to know know about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program - Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Support (PSLF) - I highly suggest that you explore it. 

I'm starting my process next month once this grad school semester is over. Navient farked me over so bad for so many years. I'm totally fine with paying my loans back, but to be honest, they've cost me thousands because they put me in the wrong program numerous times and denied me access to relief. There are thousands upon thousands of people like me. I have a feeling that this is the start of Biden's administration's fulfilling of the promise to forgive and erase student loans for people like me.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After spending ten+ years in the public sector while actively turning down more lucrative employment, I was told that I had made a verbal request for a deferment in my first year and that had lasted for three years.  And payments made during a deferment don't count.  It took three years of fighting until they relented and I got a nice refund.

My only issue with blanket forgiveness is that it doesn't fix the root problem - heavily subsidized and overpriced colleges pumping out degrees with little return on investment.  It just means we'll have to do it all over again in twenty or thirty years.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: More bandaids on a wound gushing blood.  To this point Biden is choosing not to forgive all student loans.


Choosing to forgive all student loans without remedying the inflated cost of college would be a dangerous precedent to set.

At the very least they should cap the forgiveness amount so that people realize they are better off with lower debt even if blanket forgiveness is a possibility.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!


You literally have no idea what you're talking about.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is bad news ... for Obama.

/ Might as well go with the classics
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: "I paid my loans, so why should anyone else get help?" in 3...2...
"How come only to poors are getting loan forgiveness?" in 3...2...
"This is going to make a lot of people who responsibly paid their loans/don't mean the income requirements angry enough to vote of neo-fascists!" in 3...2...


Had this conversation with my f-i-l a couple of nights ago.

Ugh.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!


Well, we can solve that by making some particular people pay their fair share of taxes. Oh wait, tax is theft, right?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like it. Now let's do that many, but, keep doing it like every day, until there aren't any left
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As someone who was in the IDR program, I'm guessing all those records will be lost since the loans have changed hands 3 or 4 times now. This whole thing is a clusterfark covered in red tape and pissed on by for profit education lenders, their shareholders and the politicians they have on payroll.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: After spending ten+ years in the public sector while actively turning down more lucrative employment, I was told that I had made a verbal request for a deferment in my first year and that had lasted for three years.  And payments made during a deferment don't count.  It took three years of fighting until they relented and I got a nice refund.

My only issue with blanket forgiveness is that it doesn't fix the root problem - heavily subsidized and overpriced colleges pumping out degrees with little return on investment.  It just means we'll have to do it all over again in twenty or thirty years.


Your top part - totally with you.

Your bottom part - you are so far away from reality here. What evidence do you have that blanket loan forgiveness would cause "heavily subsidized and overpriced colleges" to "[pump] out degrees with little return on investment"? I'm curious.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: This is bad news ... for Obama.

/ Might as well go with the classics


I probably should've went with that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oblig.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: As someone who was in the IDR program, I'm guessing all those records will be lost since the loans have changed hands 3 or 4 times now. This whole thing is a clusterfark covered in red tape and pissed on by for profit education lenders, their shareholders and the politicians they have on payroll.


This is my only fear - I've kept as much as I could of my paperwork but I'm worried that they haven't.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: doctorguilty: This is bad news ... for Obama.

/ Might as well go with the classics

I probably should've went with that.


The best part is that it's forever.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!

At least this time the taxpayers benefit from it.


Yes. All those Psychology and Women's Studies majors are going to really move the needle for society.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two separate people who claim to be Real Progressives™ want you to know that those Bros are annoying, and they'll remind you of it at the start of every thread.
 
vegasj
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar:
At least this time the taxpayers benefit from it.

How am I going to benefit from 40k 'social justice' or 'liberal arts' grads?
 
firefly212
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
40k out of 45.4 million borrowers... this isn't relief for most people, and sure as heck isn't the "at least 10k" that Biden ran on when he was trying to siphon votes from better candidates like Warren by pretending he was going to be progressive.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: AdmirableSnackbar: zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!

At least this time the taxpayers benefit from it.

Yes. All those Psychology and Women's Studies majors are going to really move the needle for society.


They're contributing more to society than your GED ever did. And yes, I would like fries with that.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: zeaper12: Again the taxpayers get to pay for someone else's bad decisions.  Got to love this country!

At least this time the taxpayers benefit from it.


But aren't you one of the people who have told everyone repeatably that the current administration has not done anything that benefits people and therefore the house and senate will flip in the midterms?
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Choosing to forgive all student loans without remedying the inflated cost of college would be a dangerous precedent to set.


Counterpoint: I WANT EVERYTHING I WANT NOW WITHOUT HAVING TO THINK ABOUT IT OR DO ANYTHING
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why yes I know someone that can use that. They gave up trying and now use the system created. A teacher, husband disabled, daughter disabled, taking full care of very elderly mother. Only option was to continue education and deferring loan while getting more loans. Vicious cycle, but can't collect when dead.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Icarus_Rising: "I paid my loans, so why should anyone else get help?" in 3...2...
"How come only to poors are getting loan forgiveness?" in 3...2...
"This is going to make a lot of people who responsibly paid their loans/don't mean the income requirements angry enough to vote of neo-fascists!" in 3...2...


How about it does nothing to solve the issue, and will only encourage more people to make risks because they hope an administration comes along and cancels their debt, and probably end up resulting in higher tuition costs since it becomes free money to goof off for a few years when you are young.
 
Murkanen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gin Buddy: "It's not enough" FFP in 3...2...


If it was "enough" there would be no push to improve things further, so obviously people are going to say "it isn't enough".

I don't know what you thought you'd be posting with such a statement, but it sure as fark wasn't the "gotcha" you thought it was going to be.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To the 0.001% of borrowers this helps, WOOHOO!

The other 99.999% of us, please continue holding your breath
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: NuclearPenguins: I wonder if all of the Brogressives will migrate to this thread now that they've shiat all over the other one from this morning?

I wonder if all the Fark Centrists will stop complaining about people who want government to do better for its people.

youdensemotherfarker.jpg

I want those loans forgiven. All of them. Even though it doesn't benefit me one iota (except for having an educated population, of course)

I also enjoy making fun of useless poltab whiners.


Which wouldn't happen with out the pressure being applied by all those "bros" you continue to harangue and insult.

So shut the fark up you shiat flinging baboon.
 
