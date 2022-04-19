 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Wanna see my purple mushroom head?   (azcentral.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Tucson, Arizona, Psilocybin mushrooms, Fungus, Santa Catalina Mountains, DNA, Mushroom, rare dark purple mushroom, Arizona  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 3:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I once ran across a mushroom that caused me to see everything in purple.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a hard no, pal.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, if that quote is good enough for Prince, then it's good enough for me!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brett Favre?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's it taste like?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not falling for that again Mr. TFG!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Purple? How much psilocybin does it have in it?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some Can weirdness

Can - Mushroom (1971) HQ
Youtube r9SnbhDEmgg
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My purple mushroom grows only under the cherry moon, baby.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once woke up with a broken condom still attached.

I thought it was gonna be purple forever.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're all mad here.
/grins
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: I once ran across a mushroom that caused me to see everything in purple.


johnphantom: Purple? How much psilocybin does it have in it?


Is that a thing that's common with the funky mushrooms? Mrs Killer, when she was young, accidentally drank some mushroom tea that she wasn't supposed to. She described everything that was supposed to be white as purple. She even said that, while trying to calm down in a bath, that the bath water looked completely purple, like grape Kool-aid.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.