 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award, sympathy of Thanos   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Attack, Attack!, Sheriff, HARRISON COUNTY, Indiana sheriff's deputy, Deputy sheriff, Coroner, Lauren Silver  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For his bravery, Deputy Wheatley was given a bronzed squirrel and a martial arts award.

Likely also awarded Rabies shots.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the police!

Seems that squirrel had no more farks.

/And, left the nice people alone.
// Or the squirrel was just "standing his ground" thinking the cop was a hunter.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: [Fark user image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.


Wow, Squirrel Girl looks terrible in that third panel.  Please tell me that's just a shiatty webcomic and not an actual Marvel book.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel Cop from This American Life.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/115/first-day/act-two-0
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 599x607]


Am I the only one who read that dialog in this guy's voice?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


It was the "wretched rodents" that did it for me.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Wessoman: [Fark user image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.

Wow, Squirrel Girl looks terrible in that third panel.  Please tell me that's just a shiatty webcomic and not an actual Marvel book.


While I chuckled, has squirrel girl ever *not* been drawn like a weirdo?
Fark user imageView Full Size


And yes this and the previous panels I've put up are all official Marvel comics.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Wessoman: [Fark user image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.

Wow, Squirrel Girl looks terrible in that third panel.  Please tell me that's just a shiatty webcomic and not an actual Marvel book.


It is from a real comic book, the first appearance of Squirrel Girl. Old comics don't reproduce as well on web pages because halftone printing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, wrong one. I'll let you know when I can count to three.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, squirrel defense awards, I see a department that can handle a sizeable budget cut
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Ray Stevens got this one covered.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 599x607]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: NeoCortex42: Wessoman: [Fark user image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.

Wow, Squirrel Girl looks terrible in that third panel.  Please tell me that's just a shiatty webcomic and not an actual Marvel book.

It is from a real comic book, the first appearance of Squirrel Girl. Old comics don't reproduce as well on web pages because halftone printing.


Really?  The art style in that one I quoted looks too modern to be her first appearance. The later post is I think her first.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ACAB! Fark them. I'm surprised they didn't shoot it. Farking pigs!

/amIdoingitright?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You laugh at Squirrel Girl but she's actually an Omega level mutant. She's like Franklin Richards or Legion. She however doesn't know it or have conscious control. But she alters reality based on what she believes.

She's no super genius but she thought Iron Man's armor must be modular and easy to assemble, so for her it was. She not only got one of his suits to fit her and work but she made one of his helmets and a gauntlet snap together and function as a spaceship a squirrel could operate. She thought Galactus would have squirrel size openings in his suit and that he would be freaked out by squirrels getting inside. So there were and he was. Same with Doom and Thanos, she gets an idea and it works.

Squirrel Girl is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. The question is do people like Reed Richards and Professor X know? They certainly should.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: ACAB! Fark them. I'm surprised they didn't shoot it. Farking pigs!

/amIdoingitright?


It was a fight for survival, that ended in revival!I
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wessoman: [Fark user image image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.


That is some of the worst comic art ever. We may owe Liefeld an apology.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Squirrels In My Pants - Phineas and Ferb - Official Video
Youtube OID7gA8fcaw
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 599x607]


is that like "4 10s" vexed?  because that would be terrrrible
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Wessoman: [Fark user image 425x271]
Never ever forget that Thanos got his ass royally whipped by Squirrel Girl.

Wow, Squirrel Girl looks terrible in that third panel.  Please tell me that's just a shiatty webcomic and not an actual Marvel book.


Erica Henderson I think. Because she drew Squirrel Girl as sort of dumpy and muscular fans decided to worship her for not making SG look like a typical Marvel supermodel hero. It didn't matter if all her artwork looked like something from a Nikelodeon cartoon she was the greatest artist ever and anybody who complained is a sexist and wants her to be super hot with huge boobs and skimpy costume.  I'm serious, just Google for any complaints about her art style.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Squirrel Cop from This American Life.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/115/first-day/act-two-0


First thing I though of.  For anyone who's never heard Squirrel Cop, stop everything and listen to it all.  It just gets better worse and better worse.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.