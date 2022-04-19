 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   It only hurts when I breathe, Doc   (abc7.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Drill, Dental drill, Lung, Pneumonia, Dental caries, Cancer, CT scan, pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiyes  
•       •       •

Dwedit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is some Binding of Isaac level shiat here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the dentist could check the chuck unless they want to kill a patient.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Does it hurt much?"

"Just a bit."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lesser known Zappa album.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you even breathe at the dentist? Usually I inhale just before they start drilling and don't exhale till I'm back in my car.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of people have been saying that the last couple of years.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Years ago, I did glass engraving and used carbide bits just like the one he inhaled. Some of those bits are so fine that it's almost like engraving with a pin. That bit could have easily punctured his lung. I'm guessing the dentist's drill had a worn chuck that let the burr slip out.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Drill, baby, drill!

No, not like that.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
jfc i never thought about worrying about what sort of chuck my dentist uses.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Very very glad I didn't see this story before having my crown done today
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Is it safe?"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My note about you explains how I feel about dental work. You were referring to the Ukrainian people; I'm just a candyass in the dental chair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you or a loved one, swallowed a drill bit, while having a tooth filled, YOU could be entitled
to substantial financial compensation.  Contact the law offices of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, this is gonna fark up his dental and medical insurance deductibles.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

