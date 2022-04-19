 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from A Flock Of Seagulls, Living Colour, The Replacements, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #334. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have swedish meatball hangover, if that's a thing.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All ears here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by. Sorta recovered from seeing Ministry last night which was great but obviously no synth Ministry
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: i have swedish meatball hangover, if that's a thing.


If you're still in Swedish jail, I'd say that was a euphemism.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, if you hear any reports of a mass penguin siting in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle today, it's b/c my boss is out of town and I have complete music control at work today.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's something I heard the other day by another Welsh band (this time in English)
Panic Shack - The Ick (Official Video)
Youtube 3SoDdD4xAd8


Each single they release is better than the last. This latest one is far more high brow than Who's Got My Lighter
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hola farquers, esp you well dressed flightless birds.

Ministry show? You shoulda joined this chap with a sign...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Here's something I heard the other day by another Welsh band (this time in English)
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3SoDdD4xAd8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Each single they release is better than the last. This latest one is far more high brow than Who's Got My Lighter


hahahahahah "you do not shuush me in the cinema!"
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I put the milk in first.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I put the milk in first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i have swedish meatball hangover, if that's a thing.

If you're still in Swedish jail, I'd say that was a euphemism.


*checks surroundings* definitely not in jail. although as i've never been to one i suppose i couldn't really say for sure. maybe this is like the matrix version of swedish jail?
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hey everyone. I'm currently bingeing "8 out of 10 cats" on youtube. Sean Lock was a comic genius.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I put the milk in first.


oh the tea nazi puts milk in first. even *i* know better...

https://www.joe.co.uk/life/unbreakable-rules-of-making-tea-93033
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
spent the weekend with this on loop

Material Issue - Valerie Loves Me
Youtube YcRtlj8KXT4
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: I put the milk in first.

oh the tea nazi puts milk in first. even *i* know better...

https://www.joe.co.uk/life/unbreakable-rules-of-making-tea-93033


Like I'm gonna be shamed by an article writer who uses tea bags.
 
