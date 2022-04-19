 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Texas to sideline State Troopers who are considered overweight, which could mean all of them   (dallasnews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]


The God-damned Germans got nuthin' to do with it!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


This is Texas. Our State governance isn't the smartest. Probably closer to the dumbest.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]


That's downright svelte compared to lots of today's cops.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


It is stupid. It's also Texas.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]

That's downright svelte compared to lots of today's cops.


Buford T. Justice - Diablo Sandwich and Dr. Pepper
Youtube Vr772IVp9ys
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


If your waste is over 40 inches, you are so far past the line of Captain McChonkers that you probably don't fit in a cop car.

If they did by BMI, they would wind up getting rid of everyone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only cops I ever encountered in Texas were the skinny dudes in flight suits and cowboy hats. I steered clear of their business and I guess I must be rather white since they stayed out of mine as well.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience most of the state troopers have been in fairly decent shape. DART officers, on the other hand, are normally lard asses.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am being told the issue is being caused by CRT: Calorie Rich Timbits.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IF this were any other company, there would be "outrage" from the left.
But since this is a law enforcement agency, screw em huh?
I don't think you should be obese as a road patrol officer, but some guys
have a big waste, but can still do the job.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]


Well it's his diet. If he'd stop barbecuing peoples' asses in molasses he'd lose weight.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


Body Mass Index sounds too sciencey and complicated for Texas...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the produce going to waste in the trucks they're holding up because of Abbott could be used to make a lot of salads. Just saying.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covalesj: Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.

If your waste waist is over 40 inches, you are so far past the line of Captain McChonkers that you probably don't fit in a cop car.

If they did by BMI, they would wind up getting rid of everyone.


FTFY
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


Tell me about it. One year, I did so many situps, I had a 50 inch waist. My doctor said I was overweight, can you believe it?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's objective & quantifiable, and a pretty good surrogate for just calling you out as a fatty.

BMI in particular can go screwy when calculated for really fit people, which there's a strong population of in police ranks as well. Moreover you can be otherwise muscular/built & still be fat, and a waist measurement helps capture that neatly in a way that's pretty irrefutable & unarguable.

I'm not against it. Show me a fit guy with a 40+in waistline and I'll reconsider.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't find pics at the moment...but Dallas PD needs to apply that rule to their Motorcycle cops... alot them are built like Office Quadhole from Rock & Rule

mozai.comView Full Size
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ahm onna nayd yew to git unda gray-und, putcher hanes onyer head, and temmee ah cudda played division one fuhbaw!"
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: IF this were any other company, there would be "outrage" from the left.
But since this is a law enforcement agency, screw em huh?
I don't think you should be obese as a road patrol officer, but some guys
have a big waste waist, but can still do the job.


What the hell? Does anyone else know how to spell "waist" anymore?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We recently finished an installation for a certain state patrol organization. About a month after completion we got a call that we needed to update our console because despite the display being able to rotate a modest amount, it didn't rotate enough and their operators literally could not get into the back seat (on the admittedly small SR22) with the console installed. Had to fly a tech all the way out there to remedy that.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker, Texas Lard-a**...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see they're cracking down on substance abusers.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denying them the privilege of hassling minorities seems like good motivation.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "wouldn't a fitness test be better for achieving the same goal?" then saw in TFA:

In the latest round of testing, most officers who failed the waist measurement passed the department's running, rowing and weight lifting tests - suggesting that state troopers with proven strength and stamina may be discounted simply for their size.

So that makes it weird. Why not just up the fitness requirements? Is it important to them that their department doesn't look fat?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: p51d007: IF this were any other company, there would be "outrage" from the left.
But since this is a law enforcement agency, screw em huh?
I don't think you should be obese as a road patrol officer, but some guys
have a big waste waist, but can still do the job.

What the hell? Does anyone else know how to spell "waist" anymore?


Editorial standards, let alone personal literacy, seems to have plummeted in the social media era.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: I'm not against it. Show me a fit guy with a 40+in waistline and I'll reconsider.


https://celebily.com/shaquille-oneal-height-weight-and-body-measurements/
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Extend it to every other job and citizen. There's too many fatties and we should all try to look our best for when the aliens get here.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]


Svelte by today's "standards".
 
ohioman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: covalesj: Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.

If your waste waist is over 40 inches, you are so far past the line of Captain McChonkers that you probably don't fit in a cop car.

If they did by BMI, they would wind up getting rid of everyone.

FTFY


TY....though, I think either works... 40 inch long turds are probably a good predictor of obesity.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: I am being told the issue is being caused by CRT: Calorie Rich Timbits.


"Calorie Rich Timbits"

....tell me your Canadian without telling me you're Canadian.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: IF this were any other company, there would be "outrage" from the left.


It's not a company. Next.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 264x270]


Quit ordering a goddamn liter-a cola and dippy-sizing your fries, Farva!
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: kobrakai: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x425]

That's downright svelte compared to lots of today's cops.

[YouTube video: Buford T. Justice - Diablo Sandwich and Dr. Pepper]


I f***ing love that scene 😅

Jackie Gleason gave a performance for the ages in that movie.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ohioman: [Fark user image 425x430]



Who's she?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts with DPS.

Wait, they're just going by plain inches? That's it? They're not even going for a basic calculation like BMI or something that takes overall size/height into consideration?

That seems...stupid.


Welcome to Texas *tips hat*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, if you're governor and can't run a mile and half in 16 minutes, you have to step down...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a 40 inch waist since I was a foot shorter. But yeah, I could stand to loose six inches off my waist line. I'd be fit and still over 40 inches.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: IF this were any other company, there would be "outrage" from the left.
But since this is a law enforcement agency, screw em huh?
I don't think you should be obese as a road patrol officer, but some guys
have a big waste, but can still do the job.


Posted before reading the comments didn't you?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I know, if you're governor and can't run a mile and half in 16 minutes, you have to step down...


"I know, if you're governor and can't run a mile and half in 16 minutes, you have to step down.."

Difficulty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty ridiculous considering how many must be in admin, lab, forensic, etc roles.  On the other hand, since they've got a union that will literally shield them for murder, I'm not going to spend much time fighting for their employment rights either.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: ohioman: [Fark user image 425x430]


Who's she?


Kyla Rittenhouse.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think that most people would be for a police force that was fit and nimble, no one wants cops that couldn't chase a subject for more than a block. Well, except for the criminals.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army used to do similar stuff. We'd get weighed and cross-referenced by height to calculate BMI. If you were over BMI, you'd get tsk-tsk'd and shuffled over to a medic with skin calipers and they'd do a skin fold test.

So yes, we'd have guys with 300 APFT scores and gigantic muscles getting herded over with the squishy guys. Of course, they're pass the skin-fold test but it always turned into a huge waste of time.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I would think that most people would be for a police force that was fit and nimble, no one wants cops that couldn't chase a subject for more than a block. Well, except for the criminals.


No need to chase when you can just shoot with impunity.
 
