 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Omg, wtf, bbq and nearly 2800 more examples on online acronyms as translated by the FBI circa 2014. Submit your additions to the right so subby can PIMPL   (theverge.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, Internet, Instant messaging, LOL, Do not resuscitate, Internet slang, Leet, Social network service, internet slang  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Apr 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O I NV U 4 U R A QT!

- Sofa
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SBWAYD?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asdf
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if ASL is included?
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NGGUU
NGLYD
NGRAADY
NGMKC
NGSGB
NGTALAHY
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a small point of pride, I'd like to point out just one thing, which I confirmed in that guide.

While IOKIYAR ("It's OK if you're a Republican") exists, IOKIYAD ("it's OK if you're a Democrat") doesn't.

Because it doesn't have to.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, for those of you wondering, UFIA isn't included in the FBI guide.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: And, for those of you wondering, UFIA isn't included in the FBI guide.


The FBI does not care if their fingers are solicited or not.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone points out that those aren't acronyms.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrolls list of commenters so far.  Yeah I'm disappointed.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: And, for those of you wondering, UFIA isn't included in the FBI guide.


What about BOHICA?

/That's what I usually hear after UFIA
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rustywalrus.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FU&U2 U SOB
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWBBD?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 466x468]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TVFBATASB.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.


the Verge,Face Book and Twitter All Suck Balls
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djinarl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Current Resident: WWBBD?


Spay and neuter.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 466x468]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as translated by the FBI

uh, wat?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here's a handy codebook.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djinarl: Current Resident: WWBBD?

Spay and neuter.


Well he'd have a plan - and see it through
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
/OMG

//XYZ

///PDQ

That was common in the 80's (or earlier) to make sure your fly was not open (IFKWIMAITYD).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PNEUMONOULTRAMICROSCOPICSILICOVOLCANOCONIOSIS

Uh ... let me get back to you.
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
BFD
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [rustywalrus.com image 475x257]


No.

The one that draws my absolute ire is someone who says lol like lull. It takes every fiber of my being not to smack the fark out of them
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the list is more that a week old. Its already out of date.
I can never keep up.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1318]


Those aren't about cryptids... they're about sex.

(They're teenagers, everything's about sex.)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey guys
WGOITT?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Boo_Guy: [rustywalrus.com image 475x257]

No.

The one that draws my absolute ire is someone who says lol like lull. It takes every fiber of my being not to smack the fark out of them


Lul
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: Rev. Skarekroe: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1318]

Those aren't about cryptids... they're about sex.

(They're teenagers, everything's about sex.)


Or drugs
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rossportsolidaritycamp.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: [Fark user image image 500x523]


*Shakes tiny cloven fist*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I suppose this is the FBI's attempt at codifying internet slang so that they will have something of use in court cases to present when emails come up as evidence.  Older Farkers may remember the to-do that came about when various schools in the '80s and '90s offered classes in Ebonics (now called 'African-American Vernacular' or similar).  Oh it was an outrage!  Leftie school districts pandering to minorities offering easy grades for a 'non-language'!  Fast forward twenty years, and the DOJ was scrambling for experts who could testify in drug cases that what the apparent nonsense spoken in transcripts of taped phone calls actually meant what the prosecution said that it meant.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bughunter: Rev. Skarekroe: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1318]

Those aren't about cryptids... they're about sex.

(They're teenagers, everything's about sex.)

Or drugs


Trapping Yetis is totally a lesbian thing.
 
endosymbiont [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but DIT?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hmm......
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
R U M T?
O I C U R, I M M T 2.
N F U R S M T S I M, O I P T U.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: With a small point of pride, I'd like to point out just one thing, which I confirmed in that guide.

While IOKIYAR ("It's OK if you're a Republican") exists, IOKIYAD ("it's OK if you're a Democrat") doesn't.

Because it doesn't have to.


 SMDH
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
PIHB?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
KHITBASH
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was hoping that a file download would make it more readable. 
Nope, the .pdf is still just as pixilatated as the website version.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stopped at 420. Really, it took the FBI how long to figure that one out?

Meh, waste of time and money to dissect the stupid, Christians will still believe Why The Face anyway.

/ ESADMF, should be easy enough.
// I'll think about the Safety Dance, (no acronym needed.)
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: chitownmike: bughunter: Rev. Skarekroe: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1318]

Those aren't about cryptids... they're about sex.

(They're teenagers, everything's about sex.)

Or drugs

Trapping Yetis is totally a lesbian thing.


But a Yeti's just an older Bear, like a Lioness being an older Cougar.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.