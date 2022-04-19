 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   About that Zillow listing that went viral because of the cute "Welcome to POUNDTOWN" decorative sign in the bedroom? Yeah she knew exactly what she was doing   (melmagazine.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank you, Captain Obvious
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hegenbarth created the sign while her husband was gone so she could surprise him when he returned. "He absolutely loved it; it matches our humor to a T," she explains. "Plus, two out of three of our kids can't read, and when our oldest read it while I was making it, I just told her it was a funny quote from a movie and she never asked about it again.

Why would I not be surprised to find that their kids are 27, 24, and 19?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"People are saying that I went overboard with the signs"

People are right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Poundtown is a lie!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She sounds like fun.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have anal beads on the nightstand.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Because it's Wisconsin. If it doesn't have to do with cheese or getting drunk, they don't teach it in schools there.

Why would I not be surprised to find that their kids are 27, 24, and 19?


Because it's Wisconsin. If it doesn't have to do with cheese or getting drunk, they don't teach it in schools there.
 
Theeng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Plus, two out of three of our kids can't read..."

She and her husband must be spending way too much time in pound town.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She should make bumper stickers.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is the sign funny?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's her OnlyFans?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I learned how to read from going to the bars my dad would take us to.

Why would I not be surprised to find that their kids are 27, 24, and 19?

Because it's Wisconsin. If it doesn't have to do with cheese or getting drunk, they don't teach it in schools there.


I learned how to read from going to the bars my dad would take us to.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Why is the sign funny?


Inside joke about British Dollar Stores.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Wisconsin, shes probably welcome to 350 lb town.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like the sign but the giant purple suction cup dong she left stuck to the shower wall was a bit much.
 
BigMax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, why would even the most-priggish idiot have a problem with a married couple having sex in their bedroom?

Oh noes!  Someone out there is enjoying something!

/welcome to Poundtown probably reads like a threat to the dog...
//not for that reason... because dogs don't want to go to the pound
///sick bastards.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw a pic of this woman. She's young, slim and poundable.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was worth a laugh and a share and did no harm to anyone. No wonder Fark hates it and her.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

What?


What?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I saw a pic of this woman. She's young, slim and poundable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They are all 24

Why would I not be surprised to find that their kids are 27, 24, and 19?


They are all 24
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why couldn't they just be classy like the rest of us?  Or is it just us Cricutters?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vintage French Minimal Synthpop (1980)
Youtube y-3sPFSfSd8
 
dannysauer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Signs are for people who don't already know where they are; for visitors.  I therefore assume this house operates as a brothel.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

