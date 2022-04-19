 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   If you're going to lynch somebody for "desecrated Islamic stickers", try not to video the event. Thankfully nobody said Jehovah. OUCH Who threw that?   (dw.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Islam, Pakistan, Muhammad, Qur'an, Sharia, Capital punishment, Punjab region, Prophet  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 12:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: However, critics both inside Pakistan and abroad have criticized the laws for being vague and sometimes being used to target minorities groups or to exact revenge.

That is exactly how these lese majeste laws were designed--to jail political opponents of the regime and cement state authority. Insulting the "religion" meant insulting the leaders, since they taught religious legitimation of their power. Mobs taking the laws into their own hands means the central government is weak and can't control the deployment of state power.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The oppressed don't feel so bad about things, when they get to oppress others.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The oppressed don't feel so bad about things, when they get to oppress others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
J-Allah-Hovia
The Twinkle Brothers - Jahoviah
Youtube uG4Yo3cBHBE
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A factory manager lynched?  Leo Frank does not approve.
 
lefty248
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Murder over stupid religious BS. It's been that way since Abraham murdered his children and claimed he did it to appease his imaginary friend.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what did he actually do to the stickers?  Article is vague
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All this shows is that Pakistan is more civilized than the US.   You lynch people here and claim religious reasons, you are beloved by your state's GOP.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They actually have laws to punish blasphemy but human garbage like this still feels the need to act outside the law to lynch a person suspected of it. Because having stupid blasphemy laws is not good enough for aholes who want to murder with their own hands. I'm sure there's gotta be some part of Islamic law, like in most religions, that frowns upon taking matters into your own hands when there's an authority ruling over you that's in charge of dispensing punishment. But these farkers saw no problem ignoring that part of Islamic law to enforce another. Islamic law for thee, not for me.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: So what did he actually do to the stickers?  Article is vague


They were probably stickers with a Islam-approved representation of Mohammad pointing to the gas price saying "I did that."
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lefty248: since Abraham murdered his children


Or didn't actually? Wasn't that the story (and the point of the story).
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: lefty248: since Abraham murdered his children

Or didn't actually? Wasn't that the story (and the point of the story).


Islam celebrates it as if it were fact. Either way stupid religious bullspit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: lefty248: since Abraham murdered his children

Or didn't actually? Wasn't that the story (and the point of the story).


It really matters as much as who shot JR...
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"
Abe says, "Man, you must be putting me on"
God say, "No". Abe say, "What?"
God say, "You can do what you want Abe, but
The next time you see me comin' you better run"
Well Abe says, "Where do you want this killing done?"
God says, "Out on Highway 61".
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.