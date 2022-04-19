 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Kremlin now insists that in glorious achievement showcasing advanced Russian technology, the warship Moskva was an entirely automated and self-sailing ship and actually had NO crew whatsoever   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why did it have lifeboats?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet some guys would wager an arm and a leg that is false
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is tragic that citizens have come forward as family to non-existent crewmen to attempt to embarrass the glorious People's Military. Shameful.
 
darch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is Russian propaganda being written by Onion writers at this point?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are not missing. They are scattered on the floor of the black sea and/or in the wreck on the bottom.

Where they should be
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it were true, it shows the problems with highly automated combat ships given the lack of damage control that lost the ship.  Its not true, but the need to fight fires, flooding, and maintain effectiveness is why naval vessels often have more sailors than you would see on civilian ships.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Then who were rescued, injured sailors?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Why did it have lifeboats?


For the graphics cards.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She said her husband had asked a military commander where their son was, to which he replied: "Well, in the sea somewhere."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I will devote the rest of my life to making sure the truth will prevail in this story," he wrote in the since-deleted post.

Which I assume is now measured in days? Watch out for windows, elevators, and tea, tovarishch.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The President of Liars Anonymous couldn't even make up something like that.  Jake Blues couldn't use that as an excuse for jilting his bride.  And I'll go on record as saying Il Douche himself couldn't keep a straight face trying to say that.
 
