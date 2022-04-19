 Skip to content
(MSN)   Five words too long   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hired more people than we have desks... it's not possible to have every employee in the office at the same time anymore.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sh*t.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why should this be any different.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The office is feudalistic in that the serfs work for their lord, who reports up a level to their liege. And above them are a high nobility who you don't want to even know your name lest you become special in a manner that gets you brought to inquisition. Having everyone work from home breaks the bonds of body language and social interactions that maintain the feudal society.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird. After all these time of acting completely equitably to all of their employees, bosses have decided they are special flowers who deserve special treatment. Bosses putting themselves above their employees in a 'rules for thee but not for me' way has NEVER happened before!!!!!!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We hired more people than we have desks... it's not possible to have every employee in the office at the same time anymore.


This is ONE of the reasons I quit my last job.

They decided to go to a "hot swap" model. You get one shiatty little locker and you can claim any empty work spot each morning first come first serve. Fark that noise.

I like having my stuff in/on my desk. Aspirin, coffee cup, tooth brush, picture of the wife, picture of the cats, charging cables, wall wart, bandages, pens, paper, notebook, sweater, toothpicks, k cups, etc.

I wish a I took a picture when I told my boss that was one of the main reasons I was leaving. (Of course he has a walled office).
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tr0mBoNe: We hired more people than we have desks... it's not possible to have every employee in the office at the same time anymore.

This is ONE of the reasons I quit my last job.

They decided to go to a "hot swap" model. You get one shiatty little locker and you can claim any empty work spot each morning first come first serve. Fark that noise.

I like having my stuff in/on my desk. Aspirin, coffee cup, tooth brush, picture of the wife, picture of the cats, charging cables, wall wart, bandages, pens, paper, notebook, sweater, toothpicks, k cups, etc.

I wish a I took a picture when I told my boss that was one of the main reasons I was leaving. (Of course he has a walled office).


We mostly have assigned work areas but one site threatened an open office work area. They thought it was something that would attract younger employees until they started getting threats to quit from the current employees. Covid hit and that was the last we heard about that.

Those managers also had offices... funny coincidence.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.


I think the preferred term is 'little people' engineers.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
9 out of 11 members of our leadership team, including the CEO and CFO live out of state from where the HQ is. They were all pushing for people to go back to the HQ. One of the most absurd things I've been a part of. Luckily enough people pushed back. fark an office.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: bughunter: When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.

I think the preferred term is 'little people' engineers.


My boss is the company owner, the chief engineer, and on the spectrum.  You can't drag his ass away from work without a team of horses.

Horrible manager, but brilliant engineer.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I forget the term for someone in management that throws poo around and blames it on others.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrwknd: I forget the term for someone in management that throws poo around and blames it on others.


"Manager"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrwknd: I forget the term for someone in management that throws poo around and blames it on others.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seagull_management

See also mushroom management: piling on bullshiat and keeping people in the dark.
 
flondrix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.


I was just having a discussion with someone who claimed that systems like ski lifts, oil pipelines, factories, nuclear reactors, etc. had to be connected to the internet so tech support could remote in to fix problems.

NO.

Fly tech support's physical butt in to a chair in front of a console physically wired in to the system.  Maybe they can get some skiing in after they've fixed the problem with the lift.  Do not connect any computer that controls objects out in the real world to the internet.

One of the first books, if not the first book about this sort of issue, Cuckoo's Egg, mentioned a situation at a university in which medical patients were brought to the high-energy physics lab and beams of subatomic particles were shot at their tumors or whatever under the control of a mainframe.  The mainframe was being infiltrated and hacked by a Russian guy at the time, and the author wrote a "what if?" scenario involving someone undergoing treatment while the hacker did something that "froze up" the routine controlling the particle beams, but I was more concerned that such a human-critical real-time process was under the control of an old style mainframe in the first place.  But the issue with the internet connection and the hacker remains relevant today.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well they don't have to be there. Other people are doing the work for them.

I had a manager like that. Insisted I needed to be in the office but was never in the office himself. He would call my desk phone randomly to see if I was there. If I wasn't at my desk and missed his call, I'd get a text. "Are you in the office?". Yes, asshole. I was taking a piss. That's okay, right?
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flondrix: bughunter: When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.

I was just having a discussion with someone who claimed that systems like ski lifts, oil pipelines, factories, nuclear reactors, etc. had to be connected to the internet so tech support could remote in to fix problems.

NO.

Fly tech support's physical butt in to a chair in front of a console physically wired in to the system.  Maybe they can get some skiing in after they've fixed the problem with the lift.  Do not connect any computer that controls objects out in the real world to the internet.

One of the first books, if not the first book about this sort of issue, Cuckoo's Egg, mentioned a situation at a university in which medical patients were brought to the high-energy physics lab and beams of subatomic particles were shot at their tumors or whatever under the control of a mainframe.  The mainframe was being infiltrated and hacked by a Russian guy at the time, and the author wrote a "what if?" scenario involving someone undergoing treatment while the hacker did something that "froze up" the routine controlling the particle beams, but I was more concerned that such a human-critical real-time process was under the control of an old style mainframe in the first place.  But the issue with the internet connection and the hacker remains relevant today.


Well, it's more like you can't turn a wrench or re-pin a connector over the internet.

But yea, that too.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We've got the opposite problem.
The two muckity mucks are seriously old school and are in office every day, therefore we all should be, despite the fact that we've all been remote the majority of the time for 2 years (cant be fully remote, but for a while I was coming in every couple weeks to trade out paperwork).

They've got us three days in and 2 remote - as long as each department has 50% coverage on all days and nobody gets Mon/Fri as their two remote days.

And they're not happy about it.  They want us 100% in office.  And cite mysterious "inefficiencies" and "issues", and the belief that being in and able to "hallway" chat is better.

I like the hybrid so far - there is something to be said about running things by a coworker.  But I get WAY MORE done from home, because I'm not being interrupted all day long.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bottom line, micromanagers and those higher-up types that take credit for their direct reports' ideas and all are nervous that they will have to prove their worth, and they cannot.

Also, companies are worried about their overpriced real estate and what they are going to do with it.

Sorry, the days of office work M-F are done for probably 75% of the workforce.

Get over it.

It's now an employee market and employees have the upper hand and will for the foreseeable future.

/minus front line employees
//and the fact that companies will continue to price gouge
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back for the short stint that I worked from home, they had a lot of rules that needed to be followed. One was your status indicator had to be green at all times. After 10 minutes of inactivity it would turn amber.  So I just fastened my mouse to an oscillating fan.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: When you play with hardware that fills a small aircraft hangar, you can't take your work home with you.

We engineers still have to show up to work.  Bosses included.


Yeah, kinda hard to work from home when work is a factory. They are more flexible with schedules now, so I'm working M-Th 6:00 to 16:00, and just call in for a meeting and check e-mails on Friday.

/ChemE
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Turns out Capitalists hate free market competition. If a bunch of jobs go fully remote companies are no longer trying to hire from the pool of local talent. They have to compete for workers on a national scale and they don't wanna.
 
