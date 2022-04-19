 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "I don't know how I'm alive." And neither do we   (nypost.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: " Now, for my next trick, watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well you see, Candela, when a padre and a madre have a lot of amor ...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More transit systems need to install Platform Screen Doors.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Platform_screen_doors
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that made me jump out of my seat
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gratuitous butt pic included
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holy hell, that was utterly harrowing to watch. She turned into a video game rag doll and somehow lived through FALLING INTO A MOVING TRAIN.
 
