 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This headline is inaccurate. What they MEANT to say is that someone like you, but with money, could own the Picasso once owned by RBG   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Printmaking, German artist Josef Albers, Supreme Court of the United States, auction house, Ginsburg's extensive private holdings, bronze sculptures, previous sale of books  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Apr 2022 at 9:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And the proceeds of course will go to an abortion rights charity like the Lilith Fund or NARAL Pro-Choice America? An organization that stands for equality for women like the National Women's Law Center? The ACLU Women's Rights Project, that Ginsburg used to run before she was appointed to the court?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a devoted fan of the opera. Now, around 150 items owned by Ginsburg will be auctioned in support of the Washington National Opera.

Welp
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: And the proceeds of course will go to an abortion rights charity like the Lilith Fund or NARAL Pro-Choice America? An organization that stands for equality for women like the National Women's Law Center? The ACLU Women's Rights Project, that Ginsburg used to run before she was appointed to the court?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a devoted fan of the opera. Now, around 150 items owned by Ginsburg will be auctioned in support of the Washington National Opera.

Welp


Oh no, not the preforming arts!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does the provenance of previous ownership increase value?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Does the provenance of previous ownership increase value?


Would some people, somewhere, pay more because of it? If so, yes.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CNN should skip the Picasso and buy a better headline font.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: CNN should skip the Picasso and buy a better headline font.


Oh god why did you point that out. It looks like their printer is running out of ink.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: And the proceeds of course will go to an abortion rights charity like the Lilith Fund or NARAL Pro-Choice America? An organization that stands for equality for women like the National Women's Law Center? The ACLU Women's Rights Project, that Ginsburg used to run before she was appointed to the court?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a devoted fan of the opera. Now, around 150 items owned by Ginsburg will be auctioned in support of the Washington National Opera.

Welp


Wow. Virtue signalling a dead woman.
Just, wow.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Does the provenance of previous ownership increase value?


Yes, absolutely.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Royal Botanical Gardens?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How does a SCOTUS judge afford a Picasso?

I thought they were expensive.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: How does a SCOTUS judge afford a Picasso?

I thought they were expensive.


She doesn't. She owned a print. Subby is just trying for outrage.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: How does a SCOTUS judge afford a Picasso?

I thought they were expensive.


She had that big keyboard endorsement deal
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.