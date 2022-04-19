 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   One in 20 heart attacks in NJ caused by noise pollution. Other 19 reportedly caused by close calls with Jersey drivers   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The researchers did not attempt to account for demographic, socioeconomic or other health risk factors in their analysis

"Air pollution and noise go hand-in-hand," Moreyra said. "The question is: how much of this effect is due to particle pollution, and how much is noise?"

Researchers are beginning to disentangle those factors, but Moreyra said further research is needed to elucidate the effects of noise pollution on heart health.

This feels a lot like the study I'm ready to publish.  Daily proximity to the elderly greatly increases mortality rates.  I didn't control for age or risk factors yet, but the number of people dying in elder-care facilities is alarming, and it's probably because they're in regular proximity to the elderly.  Need more research to suss it all out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes there are contributing factors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noise pollution causes the consumption of hundreds of meatball hoagies?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say this.  I knew it going in when i bought my home 17 years ago, being in close proximity to six lanes of interstate.  I'm used to the noise, but there's definitely still a night or so every week where it will get to me and i'll lose sleep over it, despite having the cheap box fan on high.

lots of semi's braking, etc.  It's definitely a dream to live someplace without the noise, but in todays market a fella has just got to make do with what they have.  Maybe replace the windows with more sound-proofed ones;  the DOT says there isn't any plans to put up sound barriers.

at the same time, now if I stay at someones house that is dead quiet, its so unnerving that I won't sleep at all.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned to drive in New Jersey in the winter.  Our house was on a hill and the road was curved. The driveway was at an odd angle that made approaching it from downhill difficult, even in good weather.  Many of my sisters' friends crunched their cars misjudging it.  Definitely, a heart attack inducing noise.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those Jersey drivers are heading towards the Goethals Bridge in a Cadillacacacacac.

You oughta know by now!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I'll say this.  I knew it going in when i bought my home 17 years ago, being in close proximity to six lanes of interstate.  I'm used to the noise, but there's definitely still a night or so every week where it will get to me and i'll lose sleep over it, despite having the cheap box fan on high.

lots of semi's braking, etc.  It's definitely a dream to live someplace without the noise, but in todays market a fella has just got to make do with what they have.  Maybe replace the windows with more sound-proofed ones;  the DOT says there isn't any plans to put up sound barriers.

at the same time, now if I stay at someones house that is dead quiet, its so unnerving that I won't sleep at all.


It's not so bad where I'm at but I notice it more in the winter when the trees are denuded. I've started planting evergreen trees and shrubs along the property line to try and help a bit. Fences, insulation, and such help too.

I've also gotten some thicker curtains now that the town has started replacing all the streetlights with LEDs. They're much brighter.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that's new.

I thought heart attacks were caused by unstable plaques in the walls of coronary arteries which end up rupturing and exposing highly thrombogenic fat and calcium surfaces to platelets, resulting in occlusion (or occasionally cocaine induced Vasospasm)

But this makes it easy. Earmuffs for everyone! A public health miracle has been had!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well, we know it ain't Rock 'n Roll.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Munden: The researchers did not attempt to account for demographic, socioeconomic or other health risk factors in their analysis

"Air pollution and noise go hand-in-hand," Moreyra said. "The question is: how much of this effect is due to particle pollution, and how much is noise?"

Researchers are beginning to disentangle those factors, but Moreyra said further research is needed to elucidate the effects of noise pollution on heart health.

This feels a lot like the study I'm ready to publish.  Daily proximity to the elderly greatly increases mortality rates.  I didn't control for age or risk factors yet, but the number of people dying in elder-care facilities is alarming, and it's probably because they're in regular proximity to the elderly.  Need more research to suss it all out.


Reminds me of something I saw from IFL Science on my Facebook feed the other day. Headline: dogs with vegetarian diets are healthier than dogs that eat meat. Actual article: meat-eating dogs were healthier, but it's probably because those dogs in the sample were younger, so they still think vegetarian diets are healthy for dogs.

I had to reply. "Ladies and gentlemen, the scientific method. (1) Find a result you don't like. (2) Explain it away with the glaringly obvious variable you failed to control for. (3) Claim this proves the result you do like. (4) Publish."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, that's new.

I thought heart attacks were caused by unstable plaques in the walls of coronary arteries which end up rupturing and exposing highly thrombogenic fat and calcium surfaces to platelets, resulting in occlusion (or occasionally cocaine induced Vasospasm)

But this makes it easy. Earmuffs for everyone! A public health miracle has been had!


No, it's the

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Now we know why his heart grew 3 sizes
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how many from hero subs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad smells cause heart attacks? Oh dear, how many people have I killed?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Bad smells cause heart attacks? Oh dear, how many people have I killed?


Name checks out.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I grew up in NJ, now live in Massachusetts.  Massholes are far worse on the roads.  This is the only place I've ever lived where it's socially acceptable to assert right-of-way by threatening to ram someone's car.  Punting someone into the Jersey barrier is the equivalent of a check into the boards in hockey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too many NJ articles lately dial it back a bit

- new jersey resident
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We New Jerseyans practice a different sort of defensive driving.  We're taught that the best defense is a good offense.

Stay the fark out of the left lanes and you'll have a noticeably nicer time on our roads.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jersey drivers are super careful and slow.  They're always in the fast lane showing how careful and slow they can be.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flucto: Noise pollution causes the consumption of hundreds of meatball hoagies?


Let's start this fight properly...

If there are meatballs on it, it's a sub. If it's lunch meat, greenery and dressing, it's a hoagie.

If it has both, it's weird, but I'd still eat it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Too many NJ articles lately dial it back a bit

- new jersey resident


You do know that not talking about the stupid that goes on there doesn't make it go away
 
